Lincoln Square American Legion Post Fundraiser Will Help Ukraine Soldiers, Their Families

LINCOLN SQUARE — Lincoln Square’s American Legion is donating proceeds from an event Monday night to a nonprofit sending humanitarian aid to Ukrainian soldiers and their families.

The fundraiser is open to the public and begins 6 p.m. at the American Legion Tattler Post No. 973, 4355 N. Western Ave. Post members will ask for donations at the door, but it will not be required to enter.

All proceeds from the post’s bar sales during the event will be donated to nonprofit Revived Soldier Ukraine, which provides humanitarian aid to people in Ukraine and for the medical rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers.

The post’s bartenders, who are veterans, will donate their tips, as well, said member Mikky Wright.

The charity has provided people in Ukraine with 21 ambulances for military and civilian hospitals, 1,050 bulletproof vests and 650 helmets for medical personnel and civilians for evacuations and 174 generators for hospitals and bomb shelters, among other things.

More than 5 million Ukrainians have fled their country since the Russian military began its invasion Feb. 24.

“The point of having an American Legion is to support veterans. Not just U.S. veterans, but our sisters and brothers from other countries, as well and their families,” Wright said. “As much as there’s been reporting on the people who have been able to leave Ukraine, there’s still millions there that need help.”

