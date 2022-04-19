Skip to contents

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Attention Avondale: Power Outage Planned For Large Portion Of Neighborhood Thursday As ComEd Makes Repairs

The outage, planned for 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., will impact households in the area bounded by Milwaukee Avenue, Diversey Avenue, Lawndale Avenue, Wolfram Street and Central Park Avenue.

Mina Bloom
1:18 PM CDT on Apr 19, 2022
AVONDALE —  ComEd is making repairs to its electric system this week, which will leave many Avondale residents without power for a day.

A large swath of Avondale will experience a power outage 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday as crews do repair work, according to Ald. Carlos-Ramirez-Rosa (35th).

The outage will impact households in the area bounded by Milwaukee Avenue, Diversey Avenue, Lawndale Avenue, Wolfram Street and Central Park Avenue.

ComEd crews are making repairs to a damaged “pole arm,” Ramirez-Rosa said.

The repairs are “necessary to maintain the safety and reliability of the electric distribution system and help prevent future outages,” he said.

Here are some safety tips and recommendations from ComEd:

  • If you have medical support equipment that is dependent on electricity, be ready with your back-up plan to maintain the use of your equipment
  • Minimize the opening of refrigerator and freezer doors to maintain temperature
  • Turn off any major appliances, like washers or air conditioners, prior to the outage
  • Ensure all heat-producing appliances (toaster, irons, and hair curlers) are turned off
  • Make sure you know how to manually operate your security gates or garage doors

Residents who wish to receive updates from ComEd, text “ADD OUTAGE” to 26633 (COMED). Ramirez-Rosa’s office will also post updates on their Facebook and Twitter.

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

