Get Beer And Tacos At Revolution Brewing This Month To Help Fund Logan Square Skate Park Revamp

LOGAN SQUARE — Neighbors can help fund a Logan Square skate park at an event in Avondale later this month.

A skate park fundraiser with beer, food, music and a raffle is set for 1-5 p.m. April 24 at Revolution Brewing’s taproom at 3340 N. Kedzie Ave.

Tickets are $20 for general entry and there’s a $30 suggested donation. A donation ticket includes Revolution beer and TaKOREA Cocina tacos. Raffle prizes include a BMX bike from Let’s Roast Cycles and skateboarding apparel from Black Girls Skate and Half Evil.

All of the money raised at the event will go toward the skate park rehab project, which is still in the early stages.

Last year, advocates launched an effort to revive the rundown skate park at 2430 W. Logan Blvd., forming the Logan Boulevard Skate Park Committee. The group is pushing for a $1.5 million remodel, trying on its own to raise some of the money needed for the ambitious project.

Logan Laurie, the group’s chair, said his group has the support of several elected officials, including State Sen. Cristina H. Pacione-Zayas, and now it’s focused on fundraising.

“This is a community project that obviously doesn’t give us instant gratification. It takes work. But [the fundraiser] is really an important way to get involved, to be active participants in our communities as we move forward,” Laurie said.

