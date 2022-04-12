Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Get Beer And Tacos At Revolution Brewing This Month To Help Fund Logan Square Skate Park Revamp

A skate park fundraiser with beer, food, music and a raffle is set for later this month at Revolution Brewing's taproom in Avondale.

Mina Bloom
7:00 AM CDT on Apr 12, 2022
An upcoming fundraiser at Revolution Brewing will benefit the Logan Square skate park rehab project.
Facebook; Spohn Ranch Skateparks
  • Credibility:

LOGAN SQUARE — Neighbors can help fund a Logan Square skate park at an event in Avondale later this month.

A skate park fundraiser with beer, food, music and a raffle is set for 1-5 p.m. April 24 at Revolution Brewing’s taproom at 3340 N. Kedzie Ave.

Tickets are $20 for general entry and there’s a $30 suggested donation. A donation ticket includes Revolution beer and TaKOREA Cocina tacos. Raffle prizes include a BMX bike from Let’s Roast Cycles and skateboarding apparel from Black Girls Skate and Half Evil.

All of the money raised at the event will go toward the skate park rehab project, which is still in the early stages.

Last year, advocates launched an effort to revive the rundown skate park at 2430 W. Logan Blvd., forming the Logan Boulevard Skate Park Committee. The group is pushing for a $1.5 million remodel, trying on its own to raise some of the money needed for the ambitious project.

Logan Laurie, the group’s chair, said his group has the support of several elected officials, including State Sen. Cristina H. Pacione-Zayas, and now it’s focused on fundraising.

“This is a community project that obviously doesn’t give us instant gratification. It takes work. But [the fundraiser] is really an important way to get involved, to be active participants in our communities as we move forward,” Laurie said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Drag Queen Alaska, Dorian Electra And Cupcakke To Headline Chicago Pride Fest In June

It will be the first time the street fest, expected to attract up to 60,000 visitors, has been held during Pride Month since 2019.

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted
Jake Wittich
1 hour ago

In Ashburn, Volunteers Team Up To Build Accessible Housing For Seniors With Disabilities

Envision Unlimited, a nonprofit organization that has served people with disabilities across the state for over 70 years, is building an ADA-compliant home that will serve six to eight senior residents.

Ashburn
Atavia Reed
2 hours ago

Could Drivers In Bike Lanes Be Ticketed If They’re Caught On Video? 2 Aldermen Are Considering It

Parking, driving or idling in bike lanes is punishable by a $150 ticket, but drivers still do it. Alds. Brendan Reilly and Andre Vasquez tweeted they are interested in using video evidence to crack down on drivers illegally in bike lanes.

Downtown
Melody Mercado
3 hours ago

Police Department Makes Progress On Reforms — But Still Needs New Foot-Chase Policy And Better Engagement, Court Monitor Says

An independent monitor reported Chicago Police reached levels of compliance in about 72 percent of its court-ordered reforms. Supt. David Brown called it "real and substantial progress."

Citywide
Mack Liederman
3 hours ago

See more stories