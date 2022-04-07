Skip to contents

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore

South Shore’s Majani Restaurant Hosts Vegan Dinner For Low-Income Women For Chicago Restaurant Week

Free Root Operation is hosting a free gourmet vegan dinner for participants of its program as part of Chicago Restaurants Week.

Maia McDonald
8:00 AM CDT on Apr 7, 2022
Chef Tsadakeeyah of Majani Soulful Vegan Cuisine at the celebration for the opening of the One Eleven Food Hall -- the first food hall on the South Side.
Provided
  • Credibility:

SOUTH SHORE — A local nonprofit is inviting low-income women of color to dinner at vegan restaurant Majani.

Free Root Operation will host a gourmet dinner for participants of its program, which provides women on the South and West sides with free groceries. The effort is part of Chicago Restaurant Week, a 17-day celebration where diners can get deals at participating restaurants in the city and suburbs.

In partnership with South Shore-based Majani Restaurant, 7167 S. Exchange Ave., Free Root Operation’s guests will be served a three-course vegan dinner 5:30-7:30 p.m Sunday, according to a news release.

Carnesha Jones, a licensed social worker and the founder of Sister Afya Community Wellness, will moderate a conversation on self-care, nourishment and transformation for Black women and other women of color during the event.

More information on Chicago Restaurant Week, including other participating restaurants, can be found online.

Maia McDonald

