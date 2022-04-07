South Shore’s Majani Restaurant Hosts Vegan Dinner For Low-Income Women For Chicago Restaurant Week

SOUTH SHORE — A local nonprofit is inviting low-income women of color to dinner at vegan restaurant Majani.

Free Root Operation will host a gourmet dinner for participants of its program, which provides women on the South and West sides with free groceries. The effort is part of Chicago Restaurant Week, a 17-day celebration where diners can get deals at participating restaurants in the city and suburbs.

In partnership with South Shore-based Majani Restaurant, 7167 S. Exchange Ave., Free Root Operation’s guests will be served a three-course vegan dinner 5:30-7:30 p.m Sunday, according to a news release.

Carnesha Jones, a licensed social worker and the founder of Sister Afya Community Wellness, will moderate a conversation on self-care, nourishment and transformation for Black women and other women of color during the event.

More information on Chicago Restaurant Week, including other participating restaurants, can be found online.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: