Man Robbed, Stabbed On Green Line Platform In South Loop, Police Say

SOUTH LOOP — A man is recovering after being stabbed during a robbery while he was standing on a Green Line platform in the South Loop, according to authorities.

The 26-year-old was on the Green Line platform at Cermak-McCormick Place around 10 p.m. Wednesday when three people walked up to him and demanded his property, Chicago Police said.

The man got into a fight with the three people, one of whom pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in his right arm, police said. The robbers then managed to take the man’s belongings before running away.

The man realized he had been stabbed and took himself to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The Green Line stabbing is the second attack on a CTA “L” platform this week.

On Monday night, a CTA train operator was pushed onto the tracks at an Edgewater “L” stop after helping a customer look for a phone they said dropped on the tracks.

CTA has said it will double security guards at transit lines in response to an increase in crime.

