Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Man Robbed, Stabbed On Green Line Platform In South Loop, Police Say

The Green Line stabbing is the second attack on a CTA "L" platform this week.

Joe Ward
1:25 PM CDT on Apr 7, 2022
The Halsted Green Line stop in Englewood on January 28, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

SOUTH LOOP — A man is recovering after being stabbed during a robbery while he was standing on a Green Line platform in the South Loop, according to authorities.

The 26-year-old was on the Green Line platform at Cermak-McCormick Place around 10 p.m. Wednesday when three people walked up to him and demanded his property, Chicago Police said.

The man got into a fight with the three people, one of whom pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in his right arm, police said. The robbers then managed to take the man’s belongings before running away.

The man realized he had been stabbed and took himself to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The Green Line stabbing is the second attack on a CTA “L” platform this week.

On Monday night, a CTA train operator was pushed onto the tracks at an Edgewater “L” stop after helping a customer look for a phone they said dropped on the tracks.

CTA has said it will double security guards at transit lines in response to an increase in crime.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

Read More:

The Latest

Cubs Kick Off Season In Windy, 44-Degree Temps — But Fans And Local Businesses Are Grateful Baseball Is Back

The Chicago Cubs' roster has a new look, but fans are happy to return to their traditions on Opening Day.

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted
Colin Boyle
,
Mack Liederman
, and
Jake Wittich
1 hour ago

Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rican Flags Could Become Chicago Landmarks

The towering flags, which were erected in 1995 to mark the Puerto Rican community, are on their way to becoming a landmark after a city commission approved the designation Thursday.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
1 hour ago

Chicago Might Have Avoided Huge BA.2 Wave Of COVID Cases, Top Doc Says

Chicago's seen cases rise slightly as BA.2 has spread, but the health commissioner said she's growing more confident the sub-variant won't lead to another major wave of cases here.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

Woman Critically Hurt By Crumbling Wicker Park Building — Weeks After City Told Owner To Fix Facade

Part of the facade of a building on the Polish Triangle fell off Wednesday night, hitting the woman and a vehicle driving north on Milwaukee Avenue.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
3 hours ago

See more stories