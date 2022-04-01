Skip to contents

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

The Fly Honeys Are Back For 3 Nights At Thalia Hall Over Pride Weekend This Summer

Tickets for the June 23-25 shows are on sale Friday.

Madison Savedra
7:59 AM CDT on Apr 1, 2022
The Fly Honey's are slated to have three shows at Thalia Hall from June 23-25.
Provided/Eric Stromm
PILSEN — A popular feminist, LGBTQ-affirming dance troupe is holding live shows this summer for the first time in nearly three years at Pilsen’s Thalia Hall.

Tickets for three Fly Honey shows June 23-25 go on sale Friday. All the shows will begin 9:30 p.m.

The Fly Honeys are “a raucous re-imagination of the classic cabaret … a burlesque-inspired joy-bomb of body positivity and radical self-love through high-energy choreography, grand spectacle, and a rotating set of nationally lauded musicians, comedians and choreographers.”

Due to the pandemic, the Fly Honeys haven’t performed live since 2019 for the show’s 10th anniversary, but they’ve held virtual dance classes and listening parties in the meantime.

Creator and director Erin Kilmurray said she’s nervous and excited for The Fly Honey Show to be back live.

“I’m really ready for that direct line between audience and performer,” Kilmurray said. “And Thalia Hall is perfectly set up for it.”

Kilmurray said it feels like an “honor” to hold the shows during Pride Weekend this year, since they explore themes of the elevation of women and people who are transgender, non-binary, gay, lesbian or queer, and they celebrate bodies, sex and self-ownership.

“It’s incredibly special to offer this experience during Pride,” she said.

The show is for people 21 and older, and tickets start at $40.

Credit: Provided/Eric Stromm
