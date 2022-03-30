Registered Chicago Voters Can Now Apply Online To Vote By Mail

CHICAGO — Chicago voters can apply for mail-in voting for the June 28 Illinois primary election.

The application portal is live on the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners website.

Voters who apply to vote by mail will receive emails from the Election Board that tells them when their application is accepted, when their ballot is mailed, when the Election Board received their Ballot Return Envelope and when their ballot has been counted and processed, according to a press release.

The Chicago Board of Elections will begin mailing ballots with postage-paid Ballot Return Envelopes in May.

Voters who receive their ballots in mail can return them through standard US mail. Ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day on June 28. Voters can also choose to return their ballot return envelope in a secured drop box at any Chicago early voting location before Election Day.

This year, voters can also join a permanent vote by mail roster and have their ballots sent to a preferred address before every election. Those interested in voting by mail for future elections can indicate that on their online application.

All registered Chicago voters also will receive new voter cards in the mail. A paper vote by mail application is included on side two of this canvass mailing. Voters can also use the paper application to join the permanent vote by mail list.

Those looking for more information can check online.

Those looking for voter registration services, including name and address changes can go online or call (312) 269-7936.

