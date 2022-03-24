Skip to contents

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Want To Improve Rogers Park? Nonprofits Can Apply For Up To $50K Grants From 49th Ward

The money is part of a city initiative giving all Chicago ward offices $100,000 for nonprofits working in the communities.

Joe Ward
7:50 AM CDT on Mar 24, 2022
Pratt Pier at Tobey Prinz Beach.
Jonathan Ballew/Block Club Chicago
ROGERS PARK — Far North Side nonprofits that focus on youth engagement, violence prevention, affordable housing and civic engagement can receive a grant from the 49th Ward to support their work.

Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) has opened applications for a city initiative giving Chicago’s 50 ward offices $100,000 for nonprofits working in the communities.

The types of nonprofits eligible for the money were determined by the 49th Ward’s participatory budgeting process, where groups of neighbors were asked to determine the policy areas that should be a priority, Hadden said in a note to constituents.

Any registered nonprofit seeking to provide those categories of programs or services in the 49th Ward can apply for up to $50,000 in funding.

Applications are due by April 15. Applications must be submitted through the city’s procurement website.

Applications will be scored by a committee of eight community members and two ward office employees, Hadden said. A scoring committee was not required by the city, but it is being done “to have an additional layer of input and oversight in the process to increase transparency,” Hadden said.

A list of committee members can be found here.  

Hadden’s office will hold a virtual information session with the Office of Budget Management on the program 6 p.m. Tuesday. To register, click here.

Grants will be awarded in May. The funding must be spent June-Dec. 31, according to Hadden’s office.

