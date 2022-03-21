Girl, 6, And Women Hit By Driver While Crossing Ashland Avenue In Andersonville, Authorities Say

ANDERSONVILLE — A 6-year-old girl and a woman were injured when a driver hit them as they crossed Ashland Avenue in Andersonville, police said.

About 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the girl and a 42-year-old woman were crossing Ashland at Berwyn Avenue when a driver heading west down Berwyn sought to turn left onto Ashland Avenue and hit them, police said.

The girl and woman were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, police said. Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) said in a note to constituents that the girl was responsive at the hospital.

The driver, a woman in her 70s, was issued a ticket for striking pedestrians in a crosswalk, police said.

Vasquez said his office is seeking to make Ashland safer for pedestrians, including the possibility of adding a traffic light at the intersection with Berwyn.

The ward office is also helping to extend a pedestrian island at the intersection of Berwyn and Ashland avenues. Pedesterian islands are raised concrete platforms that give pedestrians refuge while crossing busy streets.

Funding for the project was included in last year’s aldermanic menu budget.

Vasquez’s office has also asked for a traffic study for the intersection where the crash occurred. The study will help determine the feasibility of adding a traffic light at Ashland and Berwyn avenues, he said in a statement.

