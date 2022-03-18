The Brewed, A Horror-Themed Coffee Shop From Bric-A-Brac Records Owners, Opens In Avondale

AVONDALE — Even those with an aversion to horror movies can appreciate the level of detail at The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop that opened in Avondale this week.

Owners Nick Mayor, Jen Lemasters and Jason Deuchler opened The Brewed on Tuesday at 2843 N. Milwaukee Ave. after a few months of renovations. Mayor and Lemasters also own neighboring Bric-A-Brac Records.

The Brewed serves locally made coffee and snacks, including Halfwit coffee, Sugar Moon Bakery pastries and Ørkenoy sandwiches. It’s open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends.

Credit: Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago The main seating area at The Brewed.

The colorful coffee shop — filled with memorabilia from the owners’ personal collection — is a love letter to the genre, a place where horror aficionados and neighbors can have a cup of coffee in a collector’s library, Mayor said last year.

Everything in the spot — from the monster murals to the display cases packed with horror figurines and ephemera — supports the theme.

“Chicago has a really big horror community and a lot of history in the genre, most notably ‘Candyman,’ but lots of other lesser-known entries into the genre,” Mayor previously said.

“… We’re not necessarily opening a coffee shop because we think we have a superior brew or can really change the coffee landscape as [much] it is we have this idea for a cool space.”

The design of the coffee shop was a joint effort between the owners and artist Eric Wilson. Lemasters painted the monster murals, while Wilson created the menu board and coffee bar.

Next to the coffee bar is a set of doors that lead to Bric-A-Brac Records, which has a similarly colorful and pop-culture-obsessed vibe.

After eight years of business on Diversey Avenue, Mayor and Lemasters set out to move Bric-A-Brac to a larger space on Milwaukee Avenue last year. They planned to open The Brewed next door to expand their business. Deuchler, a longtime DJ and big horror fan, helped make The Brewed a reality.

The coffee shop is named after David Cronenberg’s horror flick “The Brood.”

Credit: Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago The Avondale coffee shop has display cases filled with horror figurines, books and other memorabilia.

Credit: Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago The menu board at The Brewed.

Credit: Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago Monster murals at The Brewed.

Credit: Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago The new Bric-A-Brac Records, which is situated next to The Brewed.

