Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

The Brewed, A Horror-Themed Coffee Shop From Bric-A-Brac Records Owners, Opens In Avondale

The colorful Milwaukee Avenue coffee shop is packed with classic horror movie posters, along with loads of horror figurines and ephemera.

Mina Bloom
7:33 AM CDT on Mar 18, 2022
The Brewed, at 2843 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

AVONDALE — Even those with an aversion to horror movies can appreciate the level of detail at The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop that opened in Avondale this week.

Owners Nick Mayor, Jen Lemasters and Jason Deuchler opened The Brewed on Tuesday at 2843 N. Milwaukee Ave. after a few months of renovations. Mayor and Lemasters also own neighboring Bric-A-Brac Records.

The Brewed serves locally made coffee and snacks, including Halfwit coffee, Sugar Moon Bakery pastries and Ørkenoy sandwiches. It’s open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends.

Credit: Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago
The main seating area at The Brewed.

The colorful coffee shop — filled with memorabilia from the owners’ personal collection — is a love letter to the genre, a place where horror aficionados and neighbors can have a cup of coffee in a collector’s library, Mayor said last year.

Everything in the spot — from the monster murals to the display cases packed with horror figurines and ephemera — supports the theme.

“Chicago has a really big horror community and a lot of history in the genre, most notably ‘Candyman,’ but lots of other lesser-known entries into the genre,” Mayor previously said.

“… We’re not necessarily opening a coffee shop because we think we have a superior brew or can really change the coffee landscape as [much] it is we have this idea for a cool space.”

The design of the coffee shop was a joint effort between the owners and artist Eric Wilson. Lemasters painted the monster murals, while Wilson created the menu board and coffee bar.

Next to the coffee bar is a set of doors that lead to Bric-A-Brac Records, which has a similarly colorful and pop-culture-obsessed vibe.

After eight years of business on Diversey Avenue, Mayor and Lemasters set out to move Bric-A-Brac to a larger space on Milwaukee Avenue last year. They planned to open The Brewed next door to expand their business. Deuchler, a longtime DJ and big horror fan, helped make The Brewed a reality.

The coffee shop is named after David Cronenberg’s horror flick “The Brood.”

More photos:

Credit: Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago
The Avondale coffee shop has display cases filled with horror figurines, books and other memorabilia.
Credit: Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago
The menu board at The Brewed.
Credit: Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago
Monster murals at The Brewed.
Credit: Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago
The new Bric-A-Brac Records, which is situated next to The Brewed.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Data Highlights Leniency Of Ex-Officer Jason Van Dyke’s Murder Sentence

An analysis of court data by Injustice Watch shows that Van Dyke's sentence was unusually light for the judge and more lenient than the average sentences that other Cook County judges have given for second-degree murder convictions.

Citywide
Maya Dukmasova, Injustice Watch
49 minutes ago

This Weekend Will Start Rainy, But Sun And 60-Degree Temperatures Are Coming Sunday

Rain is expected Friday and Saturday, but you should have plenty of time to get outside this weekend.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

Chicago Is Holding 6 Town Halls Where You Can Ask Officials About Preventing Violence. Here’s The Schedule

The town halls will be held in person, though recordings will also be available to people unable to attend.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

Shamrock Shuffle This Weekend Will Close Down Downtown Streets, Limit Parking

The event goes Saturday and Sunday and features a 1-mile run, an 8K and a 2-mile walk that see participants go through the Downtown area.

Downtown
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

See more stories