Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

Hash, A Wicker Park Brunch Spot, Closes After 9 Years In Business

"Thanks for 9 great years! Hash is now closed," the restaurant posted on Instagram.

Quinn Myers
7:30 AM CDT on Mar 15, 2022
Hash, 1357 N. Western Ave., in Wicker Park has closed
Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

WICKER PARK — Breakfast and lunch restaurant Hash abruptly closed over the weekend, just a few months after reopening for indoor dining.

The restaurant at 1357 N. Western Ave. has offered hash plates, classic breakfast items and sandwiches since opening in 2013. Much of its menu was available with vegan options.

But this weekend was the restaurant’s last in operation, according to online posts.

“Thanks for 9 great years! Hash is now closed,” the restaurant posted on Instagram Monday.

“Closed 4 Ever H.A.G.S. Never Change! -MGMT,” a sign on the storefront Monday afternoon read. H.A.G.S. stands for “have a good summer” and is typically used as a yearbook sign-off by schoolchildren.

Co-owner Emily McKern did not return requests for comment.

A former Hash server, McKern bought the restaurant at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020, according to Eater Chicago.

McKern reopened Hash in summer 2020 with a remodeled interior and updated menu.

Hash offered only carryout for more than a year before reopening for dine-in service at the end of 2021.

Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago
Hash, 1357 N. Western Ave., in Wicker Park

Quinn Myers

