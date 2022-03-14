Versa Music Fest Canceled Less Than A Month After ‘Woman-Powered’ Fest Was Announced

LINCOLN PARK — Versa, a new festival with an all-women lineup, has been canceled less than a month after its announcement.

The inaugural Versa was billed as a “women-led, women-powered” festival June 11-12 at Lincoln Park’s South Fields, featuring performances from musicians like Ellie Goulding, Jamila Woods, Liz Phair and Kim Petras. But the festival recently announced on its website that it was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Organizers confirmed the cancellation in an emailed statement Monday, but did not answer questions about why the festival was being canceled.

Versa was to feature more than 25 musical artists, a handful of comedians and speakers, according to the festival’s announcement.

Comedians included Chelsea Handler, Fortune Feimster and a showcase from the Second City. The festival’s speakers included feminist activist Gloria Steinem and transgender activist Alok Vaid-Menon.

Anyone who bought tickets to the festival will have their purchases fully refunded, organizers said.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

