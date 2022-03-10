Chicago Chefs Band Together To Raise Money For Ukraine At Navy Pier Event

CHICAGO — Local chefs are coming together to raise money for Ukraine.

The chefs will hold a food-tasting fundraiser, Chicago Cooks for Ukraine, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Navy Pier. Attendees can taste a variety of meals and foods curated by a team of Chicago chefs.

All money raised through the event will go to World Central Kitchen, which provides meals on the front lines of humanitarian, climate and community crises, according to a news release.

Tickets for the event can be bought online.

A full list of participating Chicago chefs will be released prior to the event. There will also be a VIP chef meet-and-greet.

Chef Tony Priolo, Chef Sarah Stegner, Darren Gest, Eda Davidman, and Green City Market are hosting the event.

