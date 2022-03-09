Skip to contents

‘Easter Egg-Stravaganza’ Hunt To Return To Lincoln Park Zoo In April

The event will feature egg hunts for various age groups, photos with the Easter bunny and other spring characters, outdoor activities and more.

Jake Wittich
8:50 AM CST on Mar 9, 2022
The Lincoln Park Zoo's Easter egg hunt returns April 16.
Provided/Lincoln Park Zoo
LINCOLN PARK — The Lincoln Park Zoo will hold an Easter egg hunt next month for families to celebrate the holiday at the zoo.

The Easter Egg-Stravaganza is set for 8 a.m.-noon April 16 at the Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St, according to a zoo news release. The event is being presented by chocolate company Kinder Joy.

The event will feature egg hunts for various age groups, photos with the Easter bunny and other spring characters, outdoor activities and games and free rides on the Endangered Species Carousel and the Lionel Train Adventure.

Tickets cost $35 and are required for every guest older than 1, including adults. Children’s tickets include participation in the egg hunts for anyone ages 1-12.

Every ticket to the Easter Egg-Stravaganza includes a $5 ZooBucks voucher, which can be redeemed at the zoo’s Park Place Café, where breakfast and lunch foods, mimosas and bloody marys will be available for purchase.

More information can be found on the Lincoln Park Zoo’s website.

Credit: Provided/Lisa Miller/Lincoln Park Zoo
The zoo will hold multiple egg hunts for children of various age groups between 1-12 years old.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

