The Hideout’s ‘South By Southwest Send-Off’ Returns This Weekend, Showcasing Local Bands Headed To Austin Festival

BUCKTOWN — The Hideout’s annual showcase of Chicago bands traveling to the South By Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas returns Saturday.

The Bucktown bar and music venue, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave., has held its “South By Southwest Send-Off” since 2007, before canceling in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

The all-day show features a format similar to the Austin festival, known for its exhaustive — and grueling — schedule, where bands often play multiple sets per day.

“We wanted it to feel like a ‘South By’ event where it’s bands every hour on the hour. We’ll have like a punk band followed by a folk band, you know? And get to see the breadth of talent, and diversity of talent we have in this great city of ours,” said Hideout co-owner Katie Tuten.

Performers include singer songwriters Half Gringa and Liam Kazar, electronic musician Ness Heads and punk singer Jon Langford.

The event also features a unique pay structure, where each performer gets paid the same amount of money — so a solo artist would get the same as the drummer or bass player in a full band.

The whole goal of the event, Tuten said, is to get bands enough money and support to make it to Austin.

That includes special “swag bags” the Hideout makes for each band, filled with items from various sponsors like Topo Chico and Foxtrot Markets.

“Think about what you would need if you jumped in a van and drove down to Austin,” Tuten said. “Again, whatever we can do to get more money into the pockets of the individual band members.”

Doors open at 2 p.m. Saturday for the Hideout’s “SXSW Send-Off.” Tickets are $15.

Credit: Ethan D’Ercole/Provided The Hideout’s “South By South West Send-Off” returns Saturday

