Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

The Hideout’s ‘South By Southwest Send-Off’ Returns This Weekend, Showcasing Local Bands Headed To Austin Festival

The all-day concert returns after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

Quinn Myers
9:29 AM CST on Mar 3, 2022
The Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave., in West Town on Dec. 2, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

BUCKTOWN — The Hideout’s annual showcase of Chicago bands traveling to the South By Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas returns Saturday.

The Bucktown bar and music venue, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave., has held its “South By Southwest Send-Off” since 2007, before canceling in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

The all-day show features a format similar to the Austin festival, known for its exhaustive — and grueling — schedule, where bands often play multiple sets per day.

“We wanted it to feel like a ‘South By’ event where it’s bands every hour on the hour. We’ll have like a punk band followed by a folk band, you know? And get to see the breadth of talent, and diversity of talent we have in this great city of ours,” said Hideout co-owner Katie Tuten.

Performers include singer songwriters Half Gringa and Liam Kazar, electronic musician Ness Heads and punk singer Jon Langford.

The event also features a unique pay structure, where each performer gets paid the same amount of money — so a solo artist would get the same as the drummer or bass player in a full band.

The whole goal of the event, Tuten said, is to get bands enough money and support to make it to Austin.

That includes special “swag bags” the Hideout makes for each band, filled with items from various sponsors like Topo Chico and Foxtrot Markets.

“Think about what you would need if you jumped in a van and drove down to Austin,” Tuten said. “Again, whatever we can do to get more money into the pockets of the individual band members.”

Doors open at 2 p.m. Saturday for the Hideout’s “SXSW Send-Off.” Tickets are $15.

Credit: Ethan D’Ercole/Provided
The Hideout’s “South By South West Send-Off” returns Saturday

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Quinn Myers

Read More:

The Latest

The Hideout’s ‘South By Southwest Send-Off’ Returns This Weekend, Showcasing Local Bands Headed To Austin Festival

The all-day concert returns after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
18 minutes ago

After Homeowner Removes Sign Of Home Once Sold Through Racist Practices, Englewood Activist Will Adjust Art Project

Tonika Johnson's “Inequity For Sale” highlights how land sale contracts blocked Black families from owning homes. But one homeowner pushed back, saying neighbors asked if he'd stolen the property.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
57 minutes ago

Portage Park Teacher And Ukrainian Artist’s Upcoming Show Will Benefit Wounded Soldiers In Ukraine: ‘This Is So Important’

The exhibit opens 7 p.m. Friday at the Ukrainian National Museum and runs through March 27.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
1 hour ago

Small Neighborhood Groups Can Get $10,000 For Summer Programs That Keep Young People Safe

Grants from the Chicago Fund in 2021 helped an East Garfield Park block club organize a block party and a North Lawndale anti-violence group put on community bike rides, a Juneteenth concert and a back-to-school event.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
1 hour ago

See more stories