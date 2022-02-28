Neighbors Can Weigh In On Casino Proposed At The 78 Megadevelopment At Meeting Tuesday

SOUTH LOOP — Neighbors can tune in to a virtual community meeting Tuesday to hear what surveyed residents think of the proposed casino at The 78 megadevelopment.

The 78 Community Advisory Council is hosting a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to share the survey results. More than 350 residents of neighboring South Loop, Pilsen and Chinatown neighborhoods shared their opinions, said Armando Chacon, who co-chairs the advisory council.

To register for the meeting, click here.

The 78 megadevelopment from Related Midwest, which will reshape the city from Chinatown to the South Loop along the south branch of the Chicago River, is one of five sites being considered for a casino.

Billionaire Neil Bluhm’s plan would see a $2 billion Rivers Casino built at The 78.

As of November, the plan included:

2,600 slots

190 table games

300 hotel rooms

8 restaurants, cafes and a food hall

5 bars and lounges

Riverfront venue and plaza; observation deck

RELATED: Here’s What Chicago’s Casino Could Look Like

Credit: Provided/City of Chicago The Rivers 78 Gaming proposed casino.

Chinatown residents and local officials have previously expressed concerns with the casino’s potential placement at The 78. Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th), whose ward includes Pilsen and Chinatown, has said he is concerned about the possible casino location and potential “effects in communities of color.”

RELATED: If A Chicago Casino Opens Near Chinatown, Community Members Say Problem Gamblers Need Support

Other sites being considered for the casino include the Chicago Tribune printing site, the old Michael Reese site, near McCormick Place and at the One Central development near Solider Field.

RELATED: Bronzeville Leaders Did Not Want A Casino At Michael Reese Development — But Chicago’s First Casino Could Be Next Door

