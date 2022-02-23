Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Uptown Pedestrian Tunnel Under DuSable Lake Shore Drive Closed After Concrete Crumbles

Crews are assessing the damage to the pedestrian underpass to see how long it will need to be closed, officials said.

Joe Ward
1:42 PM CST on Feb 23, 2022
The pedestrian underpass in Uptown is closed Feb. 23 due to structural issues.
Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

UPTOWN — A popular pedestrian path connecting Uptown to the lakefront has been closed by the city after crews discovered structural damage in the tunnel.

The Buena Avenue underpass in the 4200 block of North Marine Drive has been closed “for safety purposes in response to concrete that was crumbling,” said Michael Claffey, spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Crews for the city are evaluating the extent of the damage in the pedestrian tunnel under DuSable Lake Shore Drive to determine what repairs are necessary, he said.

SUBSCribe To BLOCK CLUB
DONATE TO BLOCK CLUB CHICAGO

A timeline for its reopening has not yet been set, said Kylie Ruscheinski, chief of staff for Ald. James Cappleman (46th).

The underpass connects the Buena Park neighborhood to the Lakefront Trail and to the peace garden just east of Du Sable Drive that is maintained by community members.

The tunnel has shown signs of deterioration in recent years. In January, chunks of concrete fell from the tunnel’s ceiling, exposing the structural beams underneath, according to CBS 2.

Murals in the tunnel were previously painted over in anticipation of the needed repairs to the structure, neighbors said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

Read More:

The Latest

Embattled Lightfoot Pick To Lead Police Oversight Agency Approved By City Council

Andrea Kersten's nomination was stalled for months after 20 alderpeople condemned a report from her agency that recommended discipline for a slain Chicago Police Officer.

Citywide
Justin Laurence
3 hours ago

Every Morgan Park High School Student Can Go To College For Free Thanks To Surprise Scholarship

Thousands of students at Morgan Park, Juarez and Al Raby schools will get full rides to public state universities and other partner colleges. Students at two other schools will be surprised soon.

Beverly, Mt. Greenwood, Morgan Park
Colin Boyle
4:09 PM CST

$1.67 Million Settlement For Woman Beaten By Police At Brickyard Mall Blocked By 4 Aldermen

Alds. Ray Lopez, Silvana Tabares, Felix Cardona and Nick Sposato blocked a vote on the police misconduct lawsuit settlement for Mia Wright, who was attacked when she went shopping at Brickyard Mall in 2020.

Belmont Cragin, Hermosa
Justin Laurence
and
Alex V. Hernandez
3:45 PM CST

Maryland Removed From Chicago’s Travel Advisory

The change marks the first time in 2022 the entire United States won't be on the list.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3:42 PM CST

See more stories