Uptown Pedestrian Tunnel Under DuSable Lake Shore Drive Closed After Concrete Crumbles

UPTOWN — A popular pedestrian path connecting Uptown to the lakefront has been closed by the city after crews discovered structural damage in the tunnel.

The Buena Avenue underpass in the 4200 block of North Marine Drive has been closed “for safety purposes in response to concrete that was crumbling,” said Michael Claffey, spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Crews for the city are evaluating the extent of the damage in the pedestrian tunnel under DuSable Lake Shore Drive to determine what repairs are necessary, he said.

A timeline for its reopening has not yet been set, said Kylie Ruscheinski, chief of staff for Ald. James Cappleman (46th).

The underpass connects the Buena Park neighborhood to the Lakefront Trail and to the peace garden just east of Du Sable Drive that is maintained by community members.

The tunnel has shown signs of deterioration in recent years. In January, chunks of concrete fell from the tunnel’s ceiling, exposing the structural beams underneath, according to CBS 2.

Murals in the tunnel were previously painted over in anticipation of the needed repairs to the structure, neighbors said.

