Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Beverly, Mt. Greenwood, Morgan Park

Every Morgan Park High School Student Can Go To College For Free Thanks To Surprise Scholarship

Thousands of students at Morgan Park, Juarez and Al Raby schools will get full rides to public state universities and other partner colleges. Students at two other schools will be surprised soon.

Colin Boyle
4:09 PM CST on Feb 23, 2022
Students swag surf with Pete Kadens and Ted Koenig at Morgan Park High School after it was announced that the students and their parents can go to college on a full ride thanks to Hope Chicago on Feb. 23, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

MORGAN PARK — More than 1,000 Morgan Park High School students were surprised with full rides to college Wednesday morning.

Students at the public high school, 1744 W. Pryor Ave., will get full scholarships thanks to Hope Chicago, a nonprofit that funds college scholarships for Chicago Public Schools students. A parent or guardian of each student will also get a scholarship, officials said.

The scholarship covers all costs — tuition, room and board, books and fees — at any of Hope Chicago’s 20 partner colleges and universities in Illinois. The list includes four-year public colleges in the state, two-year City Colleges of Chicago, some private colleges and trade schools.

Students and their parents thought they were headed to the auditorium for a senior-parent assembly. With DJ Mike P and WGCI radio personality Trey White, it soon became clear this was no ordinary meeting.

Then, Hope Chicago founder Pete Kadens and Dr. Janice Jackson, Hope Chicago CEO and former CPS CEO, broke the news: Every Morgan Park student — and one of their parents — was getting a full ride to college.

“You will go to college for free!” Kadens said to a symphony of cheers and as confetti fluttered through the air.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Morgan Park High School students react as it was announced that they, and their parents, can go to college on a full ride thanks to Hope Chicago on Feb. 23, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Morgan Park High School parents react as it was announced that they, and their students, can go to college on a full ride thanks to Hope Chicago on Feb. 23, 2022.

The news left Cara Wilmington, a 30-year CPS teacher and Morgan Park parent, with tears in her eyes. The Wilmingtons had been worried about affording higher education, but now they feel “hope,” the mother said. Her daughter hopes to go to culinary school.

“God is good,” she said after hearing the news.

“I’m in shock, I’m very grateful. This just actually really feels like a miracle,” Wilmington said.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
A fellow teacher comforts Cara Wilmington at Morgan Park High School on Feb. 23, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Cara Wilmington, teacher and parent at Morgan Park High School, poses with her daughter, Morghan, on Feb. 23, 2022.

Morgan Park was the third school Hope Chicago surprised with scholarships this week, as students at Benito Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen and Al Raby High School in Garfield Park were surprised Tuesday. Students at two more schools will be surprised before the end of the week.

In addition to the scholarship, students will get a $750 stipend each year to cover expenses.

Many students at Morgan Park High School already have post-secondary plans that are outside of the network of school that partner with Hope Chicago. Jackson said these students will still receive support from the nonprofit with a $1,000 stipend each semester.

As of this month, Hope Chicago has raised roughly $40 million. Jackson championed for the multi-generational scholarship opportunities through Hope Chicago, saying that parents are tied to their child’s success.

“We think that that’s going to serve as a motivating factor for them to complete school,” she said of parents. “We believe that stickiness between a parent and student is just as important at that life transition as it is when you are a baby.”

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
A student dances in a cap and gown at Morgan Park High School before it was announced that the students and their parents can go to college on a full ride thanks to Hope Chicago on Feb. 23, 2022.

Principal Stepping Down

The scholarship surprise came with a bittersweet announcement from Principal Dr. Femi Skanes, who told the seniors that she will be stepping down from at the end of year. But she plans to stay in contact with her students.

“I’m actually gonna set up an email account just for [students], so that they can continue to contact me,” she said.

Skanes and her son, a senior at Morgan Park High, were sitting together Tuesday night watching the news. Her son excitedly told her about how he heard that Hope Chicago gave scholarships to students at Al Raby and Juarez.

“He was like, ‘Mom, did you see what Hope Chicago did for all of those kids? Like, that’s amazing.’ And I say really? He was like, ‘for real, they changing lives!'”

All the while, Skanes knew that her son would be blessed with the same news a day later. He was sitting front row, shedding a tear, when he heard the news.

See more photos of the surprise announcement below:

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Morgan Park High School students react as it was announced that they, and their parents, can go to college on a full ride thanks to Hope Chicago on Feb. 23, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Pete Kadens and Dr. Janice Jackson, both of Hope Chicago, speak at Morgan Park High School on Feb. 23, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Students clap at Morgan Park High School after it was announced that the students and their parents can go to college on a full ride thanks to Hope Chicago on Feb. 23, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
WGCI radio personality Trey White speaks at Morgan Park High School on Feb. 23, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Morgan Park High School teachers Rosalind Scaife and Cara Wilmington, and Principal Dr. Femi S. Skanes, react after it was announced that they, and their parents, can go to college on a full ride thanks to Hope Chicago on Feb. 23, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Morgan Park High School students react as it was announced that they, and their parents, can go to college on a full ride thanks to Hope Chicago on Feb. 23, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Pete Kadens, co-founder and co-chair of Hope Chicago, speaks at Morgan Park High School on Feb. 23, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Students swag surf with Pete Kadens and Ted Koenig at Morgan Park High School after it was announced that the students and their parents can go to college on a full ride thanks to Hope Chicago on Feb. 23, 2022.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Colin Boyle

The Latest

Embattled Lightfoot Pick To Lead Police Oversight Agency Approved By City Council

Andrea Kersten's nomination was stalled for months after 20 alderpeople condemned a report from her agency that recommended discipline for a slain Chicago Police Officer.

Citywide
Justin Laurence
3 hours ago

Every Morgan Park High School Student Can Go To College For Free Thanks To Surprise Scholarship

Thousands of students at Morgan Park, Juarez and Al Raby schools will get full rides to public state universities and other partner colleges. Students at two other schools will be surprised soon.

Beverly, Mt. Greenwood, Morgan Park
Colin Boyle
4:09 PM CST

$1.67 Million Settlement For Woman Beaten By Police At Brickyard Mall Blocked By 4 Aldermen

Alds. Ray Lopez, Silvana Tabares, Felix Cardona and Nick Sposato blocked a vote on the police misconduct lawsuit settlement for Mia Wright, who was attacked when she went shopping at Brickyard Mall in 2020.

Belmont Cragin, Hermosa
Justin Laurence
and
Alex V. Hernandez
3:45 PM CST

Maryland Removed From Chicago’s Travel Advisory

The change marks the first time in 2022 the entire United States won't be on the list.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3:42 PM CST

See more stories