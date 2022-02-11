Try Dinner And A Movie From The Comfort Of Your Car At ChiTown Movies For Valentine’s Day Weekend

PILSEN — ChiTown Movies has romantic flicks on deck for Valentine’s Day weekend.

ChiTown Movies, the drive-in theater at 2343 S. Throop St., is showing comedies like “The Wedding Singer” and more recent hits like “La La Land” Friday through Monday.

Patrons can have popcorn, wings, burgers and more from the ChiTown Grille brought directly to their car. Each car only needs one ticket, which costs $33 or $37 depending on the movie.

Tickets can be bought here.

Friday

“The Wedding Singer,” 7-8:40 p.m.

“The Notebook,” 9-11 p.m.

Saturday

“Lady and the Tramp,” 5:15-6:30 p.m.

“10 Things I Hate About You,” 7-8:40 p.m.

“The Notebook,” 9-11 p.m.

Sunday

“Lady and the Tramp,” 5:15-6:30 p.m.

“The Wedding Singer,” 7-8:40 p.m.

“La La Land,” 9-11 p.m.

Monday

“10 Things I Hate About You,” 7-8:40 p.m.

“The Notebook,” 9-11 p.m.

