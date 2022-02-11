Skip to contents

Try Dinner And A Movie From The Comfort Of Your Car At ChiTown Movies For Valentine’s Day Weekend

Romantic flicks like “The Notebook,” “Lady and the Tramp” and “10 Things I Hate About You” will be shown at the drive-in movie theater this weekend.

Madison Savedra
7:25 AM CST on Feb 11, 2022
ChiTown Movies will be a permanent fixture at ChiTown Fultbol's parking lot at 2343 S. Throop St.
Provided
  Credibility:

PILSEN — ChiTown Movies has romantic flicks on deck for Valentine’s Day weekend.

ChiTown Movies, the drive-in theater at 2343 S. Throop St., is showing comedies like “The Wedding Singer” and more recent hits like “La La Land” Friday through Monday. 

Patrons can have popcorn, wings, burgers and more from the ChiTown Grille brought directly to their car. Each car only needs one ticket, which costs $33 or $37 depending on the movie. 

Tickets can be bought here.

Friday

  • “The Wedding Singer,” 7-8:40 p.m.
  • “The Notebook,” 9-11 p.m.

Saturday

  • “Lady and the Tramp,” 5:15-6:30 p.m.
  • “10 Things I Hate About You,” 7-8:40 p.m.
  • “The Notebook,” 9-11 p.m.

Sunday

  • “Lady and the Tramp,” 5:15-6:30 p.m.
  • “The Wedding Singer,” 7-8:40 p.m.
  • “La La Land,” 9-11 p.m.

Monday

  • “10 Things I Hate About You,” 7-8:40 p.m.
  • “The Notebook,” 9-11 p.m.

