Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park

Monti’s Cheesesteaks Reopens In Lincoln Square After Devastating 2020 Fire

Monti's is back in Lincoln Square with a new takeout window and keg system more than a year after an electrical fire caused them to temporarily move to a ghost kitchen.

Alex V. Hernandez
2:18 PM CST on Feb 10, 2022
Monti’s Cheesesteaks owner David Weissner next to the bar's new tap system on on Feb. 9, 2022.
Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

LINCOLN SQUARE — Monti’s Cheesesteaks has reopened in its Lincoln Square home more than a year after a fire badly damaged the popular neighborhood spot.

In September of 2020, an electrical fire forced the restaurant, 4757 N. Talman Ave., to close its doors and temporarily relocate to a North Center ghost kitchen.

After more than a year of navigating the insurance process and rebuilding, owner David Weissner quietly reopened the Talman Avenue location about three months ago.

In response to how dining has changed during the pandemic, the restaurant now includes a takeout window and reserved spots out front for delivery driver parking.

“We really learned a lot being at the ghost kitchen and it taught us an immense amount about how to do delivery that we had never actually known before, both the good and the bad,” Weissner said. “So we were able to get ahead of things like traffic and parking based on those experiences.”

Operating without dine-in capacity for more than a year also helped Weissner rethink his approach and reopen at Talman Avenue with more flexibility for shifting between dine-in and delivery. 

“I think all restaurants are all really still trying to navigate that with COVID,” he said. “But we’re really happy to be back in the neighborhood.”

Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago
Monti’s Cheesesteaks owner David Weissner poking his head out of the new takeout window on Feb. 9, 2022.

The layout of the restaurant’s bar has also changed to accommodate the new takeout window and a new draft keg system now has four taps instead of the original system’s one. 

Monti’s menu of cheesesteaks, fries and hoagies is mostly unchanged, aside from ditching pizza — something that wasn’t selling well.

“But we’re going to explore flat breads in the future,” Weissner said. 

While working out of the North Center ghost kitchen, Weissner also launched a second brand called Wingman Wings focused on a variety of chicken wing flavors including atomic wings, mango habanero, lemon oregano and traditional buffalo wings. 

“We’re in the process of folding that menu into Monti’s. We just added some new flavors to our wings and by having a different brand it adds a little bit more exposure on the internet apps,” Weissner said. “We call it our secret menu.”

Weissner first opened Monti’s in 2012 and it quickly became a neighborhood favorite.

When the fire broke out, it also destroyed the restaurant’s collection of college pennants. Now that it’s open again, Weissner has slowly been collecting new ones to put on the walls.

“If any customers want to bring one in, we’re more than happy to hang it on the wall and take pictures of them,” he said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter alex@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Man Charged With Killing 16-Year-Old Near University Of Chicago Campus

Police say Sir Mario Ford, 19, shot and killed Uriel Rogers-Knox in Woodlawn Tuesday afternoon. The shooting occurred an hour after 15-year-old Michael Brown was killed walking home from school in Bronzeville.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
41 minutes ago

20-Year-Old Man Charged With Firing A Machine Gun During West Side Shootout

Thomas Dean is the first person charged in the Oct. 1, 2021 shootout when police say groups of people shot at each other in the middle of an Austin block, killing one person and wounding two.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Block Club Chicago Staff
2 hours ago

Teen Shot Chicago Military Academy Student 10 Times As He Walked Home From School, Prosecutors Say

Community activist Andrew Holmes said the family of the slain teen are "relieved" two people have been charged in the case.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
2:40 PM CST

US ‘Not There Yet’ When It Comes To Removing Masks In Public, CDC Head Says

Illinois and Chicago officials announced Wednesday they'll end the state and city mask mandates at the end of February so long as COVID-19 figures continue to fall.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2:34 PM CST

See more stories