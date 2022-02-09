Illinois’ Mask Mandate Ending Feb. 28, Pritzker Says

CHICAGO — Illinois’ mask mandate will end Feb. 28, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday morning.

Pritzker, speaking at an unrelated news conference, said the state will end its requirement that people to wear masks when indoors in public at the end of this month.

“The intention is to lift the mask mandate in indoor locations by Feb. 28,” Pritzker said. “… But very importantly, things are getting better across the state of Illinois, and that’s really a credit to leaders across the state but really to the people of Illinois.”

Pritzker’s also scheduled to give a COVID-19 update and share more details on the end of the mask mandate during a 2 p.m. news conference.

Illinois’ latest mask mandate went into effect Aug. 30 as the Delta surge drove up cases, hospitalizations and deaths. On that day, the state reported 4,041 COVID-19 cases and 60 more Illinoisans dead from the virus.

The mandate has remained in effect even as other states pulled back their restrictions and Illinois became one of the few states left in the nation to still mandate masks in public.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this week urged officials to keep masking requirements in place for schools and other public places, saying “now is not the moment” to stop, according to Reuters.

And Illinois’ numbers remain high: 5,825 confirmed cases and 87 COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday.

It was not immediately clear how Illinois’ changes will impact the requirement that people wear masks in schools. That mandate is the subject of an ongoing legal battle.

“… Of course, we still have the sensitive locations of K-12 schools, where we have lots of people are joined together in smaller spaces, thousands of people interacting in one location at a time,” Pritzker said Wednesday. “So that’s something that will come weeks hence.”

Illinois repealing its mask mandate wouldn’t necessarily mean Chicagoans have to stop wearing masks when indoors in public. The city has its own mask mandate, which would also need to be removed.

The city’s mandate was also put into effect in August as the city was seeing an average of more than 400 new confirmed cases per day.

As of Tuesday evening, Chicago was reporting an average of 561 new confirmed cases per day. But local officials have said the city’s mask mandate could be removed soon as cases drop after the Omicron surge. They have not said what milestones Chicago needs to hit for that to happen.

