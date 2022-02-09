Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Illinois’ Mask Mandate Ending Feb. 28, Pritzker Says

The city's mask mandate would also need to end for Chicagoans to be able to stop wearing masks when indoors in public — but local officials have said that could come soon.

Kelly Bauer
8:24 AM CST on Feb 9, 2022
Governor JB Pritzker looks on as officials gather for a press conference on the first day of inoculations at the United Center mass vaccination site in the Near West Side neighborhood on March 9, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Illinois’ mask mandate will end Feb. 28, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday morning.

Pritzker, speaking at an unrelated news conference, said the state will end its requirement that people to wear masks when indoors in public at the end of this month.

“The intention is to lift the mask mandate in indoor locations by Feb. 28,” Pritzker said. “… But very importantly, things are getting better across the state of Illinois, and that’s really a credit to leaders across the state but really to the people of Illinois.”

Pritzker’s also scheduled to give a COVID-19 update and share more details on the end of the mask mandate during a 2 p.m. news conference.

Illinois’ latest mask mandate went into effect Aug. 30 as the Delta surge drove up cases, hospitalizations and deaths. On that day, the state reported 4,041 COVID-19 cases and 60 more Illinoisans dead from the virus.

The mandate has remained in effect even as other states pulled back their restrictions and Illinois became one of the few states left in the nation to still mandate masks in public.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this week urged officials to keep masking requirements in place for schools and other public places, saying “now is not the moment” to stop, according to Reuters.

And Illinois’ numbers remain high: 5,825 confirmed cases and 87 COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday.

It was not immediately clear how Illinois’ changes will impact the requirement that people wear masks in schools. That mandate is the subject of an ongoing legal battle.

“… Of course, we still have the sensitive locations of K-12 schools, where we have lots of people are joined together in smaller spaces, thousands of people interacting in one location at a time,” Pritzker said Wednesday. “So that’s something that will come weeks hence.”

Illinois repealing its mask mandate wouldn’t necessarily mean Chicagoans have to stop wearing masks when indoors in public. The city has its own mask mandate, which would also need to be removed.

The city’s mandate was also put into effect in August as the city was seeing an average of more than 400 new confirmed cases per day.

As of Tuesday evening, Chicago was reporting an average of 561 new confirmed cases per day. But local officials have said the city’s mask mandate could be removed soon as cases drop after the Omicron surge. They have not said what milestones Chicago needs to hit for that to happen.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

West Ridge Social Club Raided By Feds, Police After Months Of Complaints — And Building Will Immediately Be Demolished

The search came after months of law enforcement "investigating community concerns and criminal activity" at the establishment, Ald. Debra Silverstein said.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
2 hours ago

The Morton Salt Warehouse Sign Is Peeling — But It Will Be Fixed When Weather Warms Up, Developers Say

The vinyl letters are temporary and designed to peel off before an official paint job can happen — inclement weather just beat developers to it. The future music venue, dubbed the Salt Shed, will also begin hosting shows this spring.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Izzy Stroobandt
3 hours ago

Sueños Latin Music Fest Will Bring Headliners J Balvin, Ozuna To Grant Park Memorial Day Weekend

The two-day fest produced by the Lollapalooza and Baja Beach Fest teams will feature giants of the Latin music scene as well as up-and-comers.

Citywide
Madison Savedra
3 hours ago

This West Side Charter Expelled More Students Than Any Other School. Can That Change?

This fall, teachers at the school were trained in restorative practices — responses to rule-breaking that focus on compassion and reducing repeat offenses. Expulsions are down.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Margaret Kates, Chalkbeat Chicago
3 hours ago

See more stories