Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Move Your Dibs Or The City Will Throw Them Away Friday

City workers will start throwing out dibs items on Friday. Residents are urged to snag any items they want to keep.

Kelly Bauer
3:40 PM CST on Feb 8, 2022
Irving Park neighbors set up dibs amid another day of heavy snowfall in Chicago, on Feb. 2, 2022
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The city’s workers are gearing up to start clearing “dibs” items from the streets.

Department of Streets and Sanitation crews will begin clearing objects used for dibs from city streets on Friday, according to a news release. The items will be grabbed by workers on their usual garbage collection routes.

Residents should remove their chairs, cones and other objects they wish to keep, according to the agency.

“We ask residents to please be neighborly and pick up any personal items they may currently have on the street,” department Commissioner Cole Stallard said in the news release.

People who have a concern about dibs can also report it to 311.

Dibs is a controversial Chicago tradition wherein residents leave objects — like tables, chairs and traffic cones — in parking spaces they’ve shoveled out after a big snow.

But the last snowstorm the city saw was last week, and streets have largely been cleared of snow.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Daily COVID Cases At Their Lowest In Months For Chicago As Decline Continues

Chicago's seeing an average of 575 confirmed cases per day — the lowest that figure has been since late November.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

Move Your Dibs Or The City Will Throw Them Away Friday

City workers will start throwing out dibs items on Friday. Residents are urged to snag any items they want to keep.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

Catholic School Principal Removed By Archdiocese After Telling Students Masks Are Optional, Parents Say

Parents on the Far Southwest Side are protesting the archdiocese's decision to put Queen of Martyrs Principal M. Jacob “Doc” Mathius on administrative leave after he told students the school’s mask mandate was ending.

Beverly, Mt. Greenwood, Morgan Park
Joe Ward
and
Colin Boyle
3 hours ago

Mother, Son Die In Fire At Irving Park Home

The fire broke out Tuesday morning in a two-story building near Viator Elementary School. Firefighters found the 88-year-old mother and 70-year-old son dead inside their first-floor apartment.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
11:52 AM CST

See more stories