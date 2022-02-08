Move Your Dibs Or The City Will Throw Them Away Friday

CHICAGO — The city’s workers are gearing up to start clearing “dibs” items from the streets.

Department of Streets and Sanitation crews will begin clearing objects used for dibs from city streets on Friday, according to a news release. The items will be grabbed by workers on their usual garbage collection routes.

Residents should remove their chairs, cones and other objects they wish to keep, according to the agency.

“We ask residents to please be neighborly and pick up any personal items they may currently have on the street,” department Commissioner Cole Stallard said in the news release.

People who have a concern about dibs can also report it to 311.

Dibs is a controversial Chicago tradition wherein residents leave objects — like tables, chairs and traffic cones — in parking spaces they’ve shoveled out after a big snow.

But the last snowstorm the city saw was last week, and streets have largely been cleared of snow.

