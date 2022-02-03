Skip to contents

Kids Can Get A Free Copy Of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s New Children’s Book By Showing Their Library Card

The offer begins Friday at several Chicago Public Library Locations across the city. Kids can either show their current library card or sign up for one to receive the book.

Madison Savedra
10:35 AM CST on Feb 3, 2022
Kids can get a free copy of Sonia Sotomayor's book in English or Spanish.
CHICAGO — The Chicago Public Library is giving kids a free copy of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s new children’s book at select locations.

Beginning Friday, kids can claim their book by showing their library card or signing up for their first one. The book is available in English and Spanish — “Just Help! How to Build a Better World” and “¡Solo Ayuda! Cómo construir un mundo mejor.”

The books are available while supplies last at the following locations:

  • Legler Regional Library, 115 S. Pulaski Road
  • Gage Park Branch, 2807 W. 55th St.
  • Chicago Lawn Branch,  6120 S. Kedzie Ave.
  • Back of the Yards Branch, 2111 W. 47th St.
  • South Chicago Branch, 9055 S. Houston Ave.
  • Vodak-East Side Branch, 3710 E. 106th St.
  • Lozano Branch, 1805 S. Loomis St.
  • Douglass Branch, 3353 W. 13th St.
  • Altgeld Branch, 955 E. 131st St.
  • Humboldt Park Branch, 1605 N.Troy St.
  • Richard M. Daley Branch, 733 N. Kedzie Ave.
  • Little Village Branch, 2311 S. Kedzie Ave.
  • Albany Park Branch,  3401 W. Foster Ave.
  • Rogers Park Branch, 6907 N. Clark St.

The book giveaway follows a virtual event held by Chicago Public Library to celebrate Sotomayor’s new book and have kids across the city ask her questions.

