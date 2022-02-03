Chicago Black Restaurant Week Is Back. Here Are The Black-Owned Eateries Participating This Year

CHICAGO — An event spotlighting Black-owned restaurants in Chicago and nearby suburbs is back for its seventh annual celebration.

Chicago Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday and runs through Feb. 20. Neighbors can travel from Fulton Market to Oak Park and Auburn Gresham to Lynwood for an array of dishes and treats. Diners who stop by this year’s featured restaurants will receive special discounts decided by each restaurant.

Lauran Smith, a social media manager originally from Memphis, came up with the concept for Chicago Black Restaurant Week in summer 2015. The goal was to support Black-owned eateries by giving them a platform to shine. The first restaurant extravaganza kicked off in February 2016.

Smith chose to hold her event the second week of February to honor scholar Carter G. Woodson.

Woodson created National Negro History Week in 1926 to celebrate the successes of African Americans. The celebration came during the second week of February, during Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass’ birthdays — Black History Month wasn’t recognized until 1975.

Chicago Black Restaurant Week commemorates Black history while creating a stage for Black entrepreneurs to have time in the spotlight. Over the past seven years, 200 restaurants have participated and 50,000 customers have dined, Smith said.

The event also has increased and diversified the locations of participating restaurants. Neighbors can choose from 32 eateries this year.

In Beverly, Flippin Flavors has fresh hoagies and jerk chicken salads. Dock’s Chicago, a Chicagoland staple for more than three decades, has fried fish sandwiches and shrimp po’boys. And when diners start craving something sweet, Afro Joe’s Coffee and Tea in Auburn Gresham has sweet potato pie puffs and tiramisu lattes.

Here’s what’s open:

