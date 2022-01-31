Andersonville’s Hygge Fest Returns This Weekend With Specials To Help Keep You Warm, Mask Drive For Local Schools

ANDERSONVILLE — An Andersonville winter tradition returns this weekend, offering deals to help neighbors stay warm and collecting face masks for local schools.

The fourth edition of Hygge Fest will take place Friday-Sunday at businesses in the Andersonville commercial district. More than 15 businesses will participate with special deals and events meant to celebrate enduring yet another Chicago winter.

“Hygge” (pronounced hue-gah) is a northern European wintertime ritual of celebrating life’s simple pleasures, like being safe from the elements and near family during colder months.

This year’s Hygge Fest will include live performances at Rattleback Records starting 6 p.m. Friday. Edgewater Candles will bring its new “candle camper” this weekend to the corner of Farragut Avenue and Clark Street.

Some stores are hosting sales on items meant to keep you warm and cozy. That includes ENJOY, which is selling Snoozies brand slippers, loungewear and puzzles. Restaurants including Lady Gregory’s and Land & Lake Andersonville are offering specials on hearty foods and warm drinks.

New this year is the North Side Community Face Mask Drive. Volunteers will be outside Women & Children First Bookstore, 5223 N. Clark St., collecting child-size N95, KN95 and KF95 masks 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

The drive will also accept cleaning supplies, including sanitation wipes and hand sanitizer. Donations will be delivered to North Side schools, according to the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce.

Previous versions of Hygge fest have included a 1-mile run and a hot cocoa crawl. Last year’s event was changed due to the pandemic, with businesses offering deals to make people more comfortable while quarantining at home.

