Shedd Aquarium Penguins Star In New Children’s Picture Book

DOWNTOWN — Some of the Shedd Aquarium’s popular penguins are the central characters in a new children’s book.

Credit: Provided “Edward and Annie: A Penguin Adventure” launches Mar. 1.

“Edward and Annie: A Penguin Adventure” tells the story of how Shedd penguin take field trips, a regular part of the birds’ welfare plan that received national attention in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the aquarium closed to outside guests, the penguins were able to freely explore the building and visit other aquatic animal exhibits.

RELATED: With Shedd Aquarium Closed To People, Penguins Get To Wander Around, Scope Out The Dolphins And Fish

Author Caryn Rivadeneira and illustrator Kat Tanis partnered on the story, which follows a special field trip between rockhopper penguins Edward and Annie.

The book will launch March 1 and is available for presale for $17.99.

A portion of the proceeds will support the care of the Shedd’s penguins and conservations for penguins in the wild.

The adventure continues! 🐧🐧

This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) 👇 pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: