Shedd Aquarium Penguins Star In New Children’s Picture Book

The picture book tells the story of the penguin field trips around the Shedd Aquarium that went viral in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maia McDonald
7:40 AM CST on Jan 21, 2022
The new children's book is written and illustrated by author and Chicago suburb resident Caryn Rivadeneira, and illustrator Kat Tanis.
DOWNTOWN — Some of the Shedd Aquarium’s popular penguins are the central characters in a new children’s book.

“Edward and Annie: A Penguin Adventure” launches Mar. 1.

“Edward and Annie: A Penguin Adventure” tells the story of how Shedd penguin take field trips, a regular part of the birds’ welfare plan that received national attention in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the aquarium closed to outside guests, the penguins were able to freely explore the building and visit other aquatic animal exhibits. 

RELATED: With Shedd Aquarium Closed To People, Penguins Get To Wander Around, Scope Out The Dolphins And Fish

Author Caryn Rivadeneira and illustrator Kat Tanis partnered on the story, which follows a special field trip between rockhopper penguins Edward and Annie.

The book will launch March 1 and is available for presale for $17.99.

A portion of the proceeds will support the care of the Shedd’s penguins and conservations for penguins in the wild. 

