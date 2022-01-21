Shedd Aquarium Penguins Star In New Children’s Picture Book

- Credibility:
DOWNTOWN — Some of the Shedd Aquarium’s popular penguins are the central characters in a new children’s book.
“Edward and Annie: A Penguin Adventure” tells the story of how Shedd penguin take field trips, a regular part of the birds’ welfare plan that received national attention in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the aquarium closed to outside guests, the penguins were able to freely explore the building and visit other aquatic animal exhibits.
Author Caryn Rivadeneira and illustrator Kat Tanis partnered on the story, which follows a special field trip between rockhopper penguins Edward and Annie.
The book will launch March 1 and is available for presale for $17.99.
A portion of the proceeds will support the care of the Shedd’s penguins and conservations for penguins in the wild.
