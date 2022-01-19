Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Why Does ‘Pancake Ice’ Form On Lake Michigan? Experts Say Some Weather Magic Is Needed To Form The Mini Icebergs

The waterlily-like ice formations require a specific balance of elements to come about, and its existence is fleeting amid the strong waves of Lake Michigan.

Colin Boyle
8:26 AM CST on Jan 19, 2022
Pancake ice forms on Lake Michigan off the shores of Rainbow Beach in South Shore on Jan. 18, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

LAKEFRONT — Pancakes made of ice have formed along Chicago’s lakefront, delighting weather nerds and photo enthusiaststs.

The not-so-common ice formation — which resembles frozen pancakes jostling on the water — has been spotted in various parts of the lakefront.

Andrea Vander Woude, a researcher at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory, said these frosty plates are one of her favorite types of ice, and they require particular elements to come about.

“Pancake ice is really interesting because it needs a specific temperature to form it. It usually forms just right below freezing, and in areas that have a little bit of wave action,” Vander Woude said.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Pancake ice forms on Lake Michigan off the shores of Rainbow Beach in South Shore on Jan. 18, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Pancake ice forms on Lake Michigan off the shores of Rainbow Beach in South Shore on Jan. 18, 2022.

Vander Woude said there are two ways these waterlily-like formations come to be.

“It’ll form on water that’s covered with a little bit of slush, and then it slowly forms those pancakes circles that you see,” Vander Woude said. “Or it can be from … breaking of the ice, and high wave action and wind conditions.”

Photographer Craig Shimala saw the disks Jan. 3 at North Avenue Beach. He’s since spent many hours documenting them from above, from land and from a kayak.

“What’s not to love about pancake ice, hahah! It’s one of those weather phenomenons that’s fun to say, see and capture with our cameras,” Shimala said in a Twitter message.

Shimala shared a video Sunday morning of the formation at North Avenue Beach. But just an hour and a half later, the ice had moved drastically, he said.

Pancake ice formations are fleeting, and they are known to move quickly.

“With pancake ice, they’re tiny little floating icebergs, so they’re not going to stay in place very well,” Vander Woude said. “The hydrography and the circulation of Lake contributes to how long they last as well as the temperature and the wind.

“Within a day it can be completely different, which is the coolest part about ice – that it changes so rapidly.”

Check out Block Club photographer Colin Boyle’s photos:

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Pancake ice forms on Lake Michigan off the shores of Rainbow Beach in South Shore on Jan. 18, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Pancake ice forms on Lake Michigan off the shores of Rainbow Beach in South Shore on Jan. 18, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Pancake ice forms on Lake Michigan off the shores of Rainbow Beach in South Shore on Jan. 18, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Pancake ice forms on Lake Michigan off the shores of Rainbow Beach in South Shore on Jan. 18, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Pancake ice forms on Lake Michigan off the shores of 63rd Street Beach in Woodlawn on Jan. 17, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Pancake ice forms on Lake Michigan off the shores of 63rd Street Beach in Woodlawn on Jan. 17, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Ice forms on Lake Michigan off the shores of Rainbow Beach in South Shore on Jan. 18, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Pancake ice forms on Lake Michigan off the shores of Rainbow Beach in South Shore on Jan. 18, 2022.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Colin Boyle

Read More:

The Latest

UChicago Releases Body Camera, Surveillance Footage Of University Police Officer Shooting Man In Hyde Park Tuesday

It's unclear who fired the first shot from the body camera video. University officials say footage shows the man raising a gun into the air about a block away, less than two minutes before the officer shot him.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
32 minutes ago

Elite Club Members Tried To Stop Nikole Hannah-Jones’ MLK Day Speech. So She Schooled Them Using Dr. King’s Words

After Union League Club of Chicago members said it would "dishonor Dr. King" for Hannah-Jones to give a speech, calling her a "discredited activist," she fought back with King's own words.

Citywide
Atavia Reed
3:54 PM CST

As Chicago Passes Omicron Peak, CPS Looks To Shorten Quarantine To Five Days

Following changes to federal guidelines in December, school districts across the country are wrestling with the question of how long to quarantine students.

Citywide
Mauricio Peña, Chalkbeat Chicago
3:49 PM CST

Chicago And Illinois Past Their Omicron Peaks, But Leaders Urge Caution: ‘Not Out Of The Woods’

People should not drop their guard, as average cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain high, officials said.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3:17 PM CST

See more stories