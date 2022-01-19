Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park

Jet’s Pizza Bringing Detroit-Style Pies To Jefferson Park

Jet's Pizza will open in a former LA Tan location on Milwaukee Avenue. They're adding locations in Rogers Park and Hyde Park, as well.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli
12:04 PM CST on Jan 19, 2022
Jet's Pizza is expanding to 24 stores in the Chicago area.
Facebook
  • Credibility:

JEFFERSON PARK — Jet’s Pizza is bringing its signature Detroit-style pizza to the neighborhood.

The company announced it will be opening a location at 5255 N. Milwaukee Ave. early this year, formerly home to an LA Tan location.

The opening is part of the company’s plan to bring 24 stores to the Chicago area this year after a successful 2021, according to a release published in QSR Magazine.

Jet’s Pizza will also open locations in Rogers Park and Hyde Park, as well as in Mokena and Matteson, Illinois.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and continued demand for Jet’s to continue adding new locations in the best possible way. It is truly incredible,” Kevin Tosolt, Director of Marketing, Jet’s America’s Inc., said in the release.

In addition to Detroit-style pizza, the new locations also plan to serve thin-crust, New York-style pizza that can be made gluten free and with cauliflower crust. The restaurants will also expand their menus to fresh salads, handcrafted sandwiches, desserts and more.

Jet’s Pizza already has nine locations in Chicago, according to its website.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli

Read More:

The Latest

UChicago Releases Body Camera, Surveillance Footage Of University Police Officer Shooting Man In Hyde Park Tuesday

It's unclear who fired the first shot from the body camera video. University officials allege surveillance footage shows the man raising a handgun into the air about a block away, less than two minutes before the officer shot him.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
14 minutes ago

Elite Club Members Tried To Stop Nikole Hannah-Jones’ MLK Day Speech. So She Schooled Them Using Dr. King’s Words

After Union League Club of Chicago members said it would "dishonor Dr. King" for Hannah-Jones to give a speech, calling her a "discredited activist," she fought back with King's own words.

Citywide
Atavia Reed
3:54 PM CST

As Chicago Passes Omicron Peak, CPS Looks To Shorten Quarantine To Five Days

Following changes to federal guidelines in December, school districts across the country are wrestling with the question of how long to quarantine students.

Citywide
Mauricio Peña, Chalkbeat Chicago
3:49 PM CST

Chicago And Illinois Past Their Omicron Peaks, But Leaders Urge Caution: ‘Not Out Of The Woods’

People should not drop their guard, as average cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain high, officials said.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3:17 PM CST

See more stories