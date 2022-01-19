Jet’s Pizza Bringing Detroit-Style Pies To Jefferson Park

JEFFERSON PARK — Jet’s Pizza is bringing its signature Detroit-style pizza to the neighborhood.

The company announced it will be opening a location at 5255 N. Milwaukee Ave. early this year, formerly home to an LA Tan location.

The opening is part of the company’s plan to bring 24 stores to the Chicago area this year after a successful 2021, according to a release published in QSR Magazine.

Jet’s Pizza will also open locations in Rogers Park and Hyde Park, as well as in Mokena and Matteson, Illinois.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and continued demand for Jet’s to continue adding new locations in the best possible way. It is truly incredible,” Kevin Tosolt, Director of Marketing, Jet’s America’s Inc., said in the release.

In addition to Detroit-style pizza, the new locations also plan to serve thin-crust, New York-style pizza that can be made gluten free and with cauliflower crust. The restaurants will also expand their menus to fresh salads, handcrafted sandwiches, desserts and more.

Jet’s Pizza already has nine locations in Chicago, according to its website.

