When Will This Bone-Chilling Cold End? Chicago Could Have A Warmer Weekend — And Then More Cold

Chicago will warm up Saturday, with a high of 32 degrees. But more cold is coming next week.

Kelly Bauer
7:44 AM CST on Jan 6, 2022
People walk on 53rd Street in Hyde Park during the first measurable snowfall since March on Dec. 28, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The city’s been hit by extreme, potentially hazardous cold that could make it feel like 20 degrees below zero Thursday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the city that warns there’s an “elevated excessive cold risk.” The day’s only expected to get as warm as 18 degrees, with a low of 5 degrees overnight — but wind chills could make it feel as chilly as 15 below zero during the day and 20 below zero overnight.

The chill will continue Friday, when there will again be an elevated excessive cold risk and temperatures will only warm up to 16 degrees before falling to 9 degrees overnight, according to the weather agency.

Chicago will warm up Saturday, with a high of 32 degrees. The day will be breezy and mostly sunny, though there will be a chance for freezing rain.

Sunday will see temperatures dip, with the city only expected to get as warm as 27 degrees, according to the weather agency. There will be a chance for snow, but the day will be sunny.

But the city will cool down again after that, with Monday only expected to get as warm as 13 degrees but being mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday will warm up to 27 degrees.

There will be a limited excessive cold risk Sunday-Tuesday.

Kelly Bauer

