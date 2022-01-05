Little Wok Brings Sushi, Chinese Staples To Wicker Park Location: ‘We Cater To Almost Everyone’

WICKER PARK — A restaurant offering sushi, ramen and other “pan-Asian” dishes has opened in Wicker Park.

Little Wok, 1950 W. Division St., opened its latest Chicago location last week after a year-long buildout at its storefront near the corner of Damen Avenue and Division Street.

“Little Wok is a Chinese restaurant, essentially, with a sushi bar. However, I like to think of the cuisine as more pan-Asian,” said acting general manager Justine Chen. “I say pan-Asian because … we believe in having a little something on the menu for everyone.”

Menu items range from sushi rolls and ramen to Korean rice bowls and Chinese noodle staples.

“We cater to almost everyone. Sometimes when you’re going out with friends, that’s the hardest part, right? You’re like, ‘I want sushi. I want Thai. I want Chinese.’ Well, guess what? You don’t have to pick any more; [it’s] all in one place,” Chen said.

Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago The dining room at Little Wok’s Wicker Park location

The restaurant also has locations in Lakeview and suburban Evanston, operated by owner Dexin Tan.

“We had amazing responses from both those neighborhoods and our customer base there, and they were bugging us to open more locations, so here we are,” Chen said. “When the opportunity came up to open a location [in Wicker Park] we just kind of jumped at it.”

Chen said almost everything at Little Wok is made in-house. The restaurant offers takeout and delivery through third-party companies.

“Whereas other suppliers might get their dumplings from wholesale, we actually hand make everything in the kitchen,” she said.

Tan and Chen had hoped to open their Wicker Park location late last year, but they were delayed by supply chain issues during construction.

Little Wok — like many restaurants in recent months — has also had trouble finding employees.

“The whole world is hiring right now and short-staffed, and we’ve obviously experienced that, as well,” Chen said. “Thankfully, some staff from our other locations have been able to pitch in, and then we’ve had some incredible new people who have just blended in and jumped in.”

Little Wok is open 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m Friday-Saturday and 12 p.m.-10 p.m. Sundays.

Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago Little Wok restaurant, 1950 W. Division St. in Wicker Park

