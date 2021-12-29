Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Illinois Secretary Of State Offices Closing For 2 Weeks Due To Omicron Surge

In-person services will not be available until at least Jan. 18, but car owners will be able to renew licenses and plate stickers, and do similar tasks online.

Block Club Chicago Staff
2:25 PM CST on Dec 29, 2021
The line at the Elston Avenue Secretary of State office stretched through the parking lot on Jan. 5, 2020, the day the office reopened after a pandemic closure.
Bob Chiarito/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — All Illinois Secretary of State offices and drivers services sites are closing for in-person services for part of January as the city battles another COVID-19 surge.

The offices will be closed Jan. 3-17. Those who need to renew driver’s licenses or license plate stickers, or get a duplicate license or ID card can do some services online at ilsos.gov.

Offices are scheduled to reopen Jan. 18.

Secretary of State Jesse White previously extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31. That deadline does not apply to commercial licenses and learners permits.

“The health and safety of our employees and the public remains paramount, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus,” White said in a statement.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Block Club Chicago Staff

Read More:

The Latest

Everyone Should Get A COVID-19 Test Before Gathering For New Year’s Eve, Officials Say

People who don't get COVID-19 test results before New Year's Eve should act as if they are positive and stay home, said the city's health commissioner.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

Illinois Secretary Of State Offices Closing For 2 Weeks Due To Omicron Surge

In-person services will not be available until at least Jan. 18, but car owners will be able to renew licenses and plate stickers, and do similar tasks online.

Citywide
Block Club Chicago Staff
2:25 PM CST

CPS Extends At-Home COVID-19 Test Deadline After Drop-off Locations Overflowed With Boxes

CPS sent around 150,000 at-home tests so students could get tested before school starts Jan 3. With drop-off boxes overwhelmed, CPS new deadline to return the tests is 5 p.m. Thursday.

Citywide
Madison Savedra
1:40 PM CST

COVID Test Shortage Forces Chicagoans To ‘Hell-Hole’ Pop-Up Sites With Unmasked Workers, Missing Results

Chicagoans are reporting problems at the largely unregulated pop-up sites: Results never come in. Workers fail to wear masks or gloves. Some facilities have tried to charge for tests that should be free.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
10:00 AM CST

See more stories