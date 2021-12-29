Illinois Secretary Of State Offices Closing For 2 Weeks Due To Omicron Surge

CHICAGO — All Illinois Secretary of State offices and drivers services sites are closing for in-person services for part of January as the city battles another COVID-19 surge.

The offices will be closed Jan. 3-17. Those who need to renew driver’s licenses or license plate stickers, or get a duplicate license or ID card can do some services online at ilsos.gov.

Offices are scheduled to reopen Jan. 18.

Secretary of State Jesse White previously extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31. That deadline does not apply to commercial licenses and learners permits.

“The health and safety of our employees and the public remains paramount, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus,” White said in a statement.

