Chicago Firefighter, 30, Dies Days After Being Critically Injured In Belmont Cragin Fire

BELMONT CRAGIN — A Chicago firefighter who just marked his one-year anniversary with the department has died after battling a Northwest Side fire that killed another man, and badly injured two other people last week.

MaShawn Plummer, 30, died Tuesday at Loyola University Medical Center, according to Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Credit: Chicago Fire Department

Plummer was hospitalized after responding to a fire in the 3100 block of North Marmora Avenue just after 2 a.m. Friday, according to the Sun-Times. The fire broke out in a basement apartment, seriously injuring two men and a woman in addition to Plummer.

One of the men, Eladio Gomez, 37, was pronounced dead. Afterward, firefighters canvassed the neighborhood passing out smoke alarms to residents.

Plummer belonged to Engine 94 in Portage Park, Langford said. He joined the department in December 2020.

He is survived by his parents and four sisters, Langford said.

Fellow firefighters formed a procession Tuesday night to escort Plummer’s body to the medical examiner’s office.

“Rest in peace FF/EMT MaShawn J. Plummer,” the department tweeted. “Your service and selflessness will never be forgotten. The entire CFD family wishes you Godspeed on your final journey. Chicago has truly lost one of its bravest.”

Rest in peace FF/EMT MaShawn J. Plummer. Your service and selflessness will never be forgotten. The entire CFD family wishes you Godspeed on your final journey. Chicago has truly lost one of its bravest. pic.twitter.com/rsMDzmBQNU — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 22, 2021

Ambulance carries the body of fallen Firefighter Plummer in honor procession to medical examiner past flag from ladder trucks in his honor. Rest In Peace brother. Your time was short but you will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/f1BSmN1MUO — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 22, 2021

