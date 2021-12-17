Skip to contents

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham

Hundreds Of Long-Vacant Properties In Chicago And Cook County Are Going On Sale For A Discount

The Cook County Land Bank Authority will give away 10 vacant lots in Chicago as part of the program.

Amy Qin
8:33 AM CST on Dec 17, 2021
7037 S. Green Street, abandoned and burnt out, in Englewood on Nov. 9, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

ENGLEWOOD — Ten vacant lots in Chicago will be given away to neighbors and community groups — and even more will be offered at a steep discount.

The Cook County Land Bank Authority is holding a holiday buying program to help residents acquire vacant properties in their neighborhoods at below market-rate.

Until Jan. 15, neighbors, community groups and local developers can apply to have the agency take vacant properties or parcels to deed on their behalf, according to a news release. 

To kick off the program, the Cook County Land Bank Authority will give away 10 parcels to the first 10 applicants approved. Those 10 applicants must be community groups or neighbors who live on the same block as the parcel they wish to acquire. 

The available properties are throughout Cook County, but the majority of the properties available in Chicago are in Englewood, North Lawndale, Roseland and West Pullman, according to the organization.

To see a full list of the properties available, click here for an interactive map.

Credit: Department of Planning and Development
The vacant Dante Avenue lot where the Hood Foundation wants to create a community healing garden.

The goal of the program is to combat blight in neighborhoods by reclaiming abandoned properties and putting them in the hands of community organizations and neighbors for productive use. 

The total cost of taking the properties to deed through the program is $4,155, according to the agency’s website. 

As part of the program, the Cook County Land Bank Authority will help buyers to streamline the six- to 12-month process of acquiring the lots.

Properties will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information and instructions on how to apply to buy a property, go to bit.ly/cclbaholiday.

Any questions can be emailed to holidayproperty@cookcountylandbank.org

