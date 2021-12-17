Christmas In Chicago: 26 Photos Of Amazing Holiday Decorations In The City

CHICAGO — The city is aglow with lights as Chicagoans prepare for Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year’s.

Photographers Carly Behm and Colin Boyle visited more than a dozen spots across Chicago to document the beautiful ways people have decorated their blocks for the holidays.

Photos from around Chicago:

Credit: Carly Behm/Block Club Chicago A tunnel of lights line the sidewalk in the 4800 block of West Pensacola Avenue.

Husband and wife duo Eric and Cheirlynl Mendoza worked together with a neighbor to put up arches of twinkling lights in the 4800 block of West Pensacola Avenue in Portage Park.

Eric Mendoza said the block is “very neighborhood-oriented” and residents help each other out, especially when snow piles up in the winter. Cheirlyn Mendoza said she enjoys watching passersby linger by the display.

“It’s nice because we’re attracting more people just coming through and walking,” she said. “During the last few days, I look out my window and I see people just taking pictures, so it’s nice.”

Credit: Carly Behm/Block Club Chicago Decorations adorn homes in the 1300 block of West Newport Avenue.

Credit: Carly Behm/Block Club Chicago A multi-story display shines in the 1200 block of North Hoyne Avenue.

Credit: Carly Behm/Block Club Chicago A snowman greets passersby with a “welcome” sign at a home in the 1200 block of North Hoyne Avenue.

Credit: Carly Behm/Block Club Chicago A home in the 1200 block of North Hoyne Avenue is decked out with holidays lights and decorations.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Christmas decorations adorn the front yard and home at 4229 W. School St. in Irving Park on Dec. 14, 2021.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Christmas decorations adorn the front yard and home at 4229 W. School St. in Irving Park on Dec. 14, 2021.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Christmas decorations adorn the house and yard at 11144 S. Albany Ave. in Mt. Greenwood on Dec. 7, 2021.

Steve Williams has decorated his home at 11144 S. Albany Ave. for more than 20 years. Christmas is his second-favorite holiday, only behind St. Patrick’s Day.

Each year, Williams’ display has “bigger and bigger stuff,” but what’s remained the same is his well-loved nativity scene.

During the week of Christmas, the Williamses play Christmas music to accompany their Mount Greenwood display.

Their neighbors react by thinking, “Ope, it’s Christmas already,” Williams said.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Christmas decorations adorn the house and yard at 11144 S. Albany Ave. in Mt. Greenwood on Dec. 7, 2021.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Christmas decorations adorn the house and yard at 11144 S. Albany Ave. in Mt. Greenwood on Dec. 7, 2021.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Christmas decorations adorn the house and yard at 10206 S. Leavitt Ave. in Beverly on Dec. 7, 2021.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Christmas decorations adorn the house and yard at 10206 S. Leavitt Ave. in Beverly on Dec. 7, 2021.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago A woman walks under an arch of lights near Francisco and Berteau.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Holiday lights are hung in arches over the sidewalks of Francisco Avenue between Cullom and Belle Plaine avenues in Irving Park on Dec. 6, 2021.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Holiday lights and decorations are hung up in the 5900 block of West 64th St. in Clearing on Dec. 3, 2021.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Holiday lights and decorations are hung up in the 3900 block of West 59th Pl. in West Lawn on Dec. 3, 2021.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Holiday lights and decorations are hung up in the 3900 block of West 59th Pl. in West Lawn on Dec. 3, 2021.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Holiday lights and decorations are hung up in the 2800 block of South Harding Ave. in Little Village on Dec. 3, 2021.

Maria Gonzalez decorates her home at 2840 S. Harding Ave. every year for her sons.

“The youngest loves the lights,” Gonzalez said in Spanish. “And the other [reason why I decorate] is because Christmas is all about coming together for the coming of Christ and for him to arrive and see that there are lights and us waiting for him.”

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Holiday lights and decorations are hung up in the 2700 block of West 18th Street in North Lawndale on Dec. 3, 2021.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Holiday lights and decorations are hung up in the 1300 block of West 19th St. in Pilsen on Dec. 3, 2021.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Holiday lights and decorations are hung up in the 1300 block of West 19th St. in Pilsen on Dec. 3, 2021.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Holiday lights and decorations are hung up in the 1300 block of West 19th St. in Pilsen on Dec. 3, 2021.

Credit: Carly Behm/Block Club Chicago Decorations stand in the 5900 block of West 64th Street.

Credit: Carly Behm/Block Club Chicago Lights sit on a home in the 3900 block of West 59th Street.

Credit: Carly Behm/Block Club Chicago Holiday decorations stretch along the first block of South Throop Street.

Credit: Carly Behm/Block Club Chicago Holiday decorations stretch along the first block of South Throop Street.

The first block of South Throop Street glimmers with arches of light. Resident Jason Chamberlain said neighbors worked together to put up lights, which change color for Halloween, Hanukkah, Christmas and year-end holidays.

Three families worked together to put up the light displays, and each of the townhouse community’s eight homes are represented in different ways, Chamberlain said. The holiday lights tradition has been a six-year tradition.

“Every year, somebody adds something new so it kicks it up a notch,” he said.

Want to visit the spots we featured?

