Temperatures Will Plunge Monday As Chicago Faces Temperatures In The 20s, Snow

CHICAGO — Temperatures will plunge Monday and hang around the 20s at the start of the week in Chicago.

Monday will see snow showers in the morning and be cloudy before gradually becoming mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service. The day will hit 32 degrees but temperatures will fall to about 23 degrees by 5 p.m. It’ll be breezy with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Tuesday will see the chilly temperatures continue, with a high of 24 degrees expected. The day will start sunny but become cloudy, and there’s a chance for snow in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, and it’ll warm up, with a high of 36 degrees expected, according to the weather agency.

Thursday has another chance for snow in the early morning, then a chance for rain later in the morning. The day will stay mostly cloudy but will heat up 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will see a chain for rain and snow in the early morning, and rain is expected later. The day will be mostly cloudy with an expected high temperature of 50 degrees.

Saturday has a chance for rain and will be mostly cloudy. It’s expected to warm up to 43 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a high temperature of 42 degrees, according to the weather agency.

