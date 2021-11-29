Chicago’s Getting A Mix Of Sunshine And Snowy, Rainy Days This Week

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — It’s possible more snow will hit Chicago this week, but the city is otherwise expected to see sunny skies.
Monday will have scattered rain and snow showers in the morning and early afternoon, with a slight chance for rain after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. It’ll be a cloudy, cool day, with temperatures only hitting 38 degrees. Wind gusts could hit 25 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny and warmer, with an expected high temperature of 45 degrees.
Wednesday has another chance for snow and rain in the morning, but the day is expected to be partly sunny and get as warm as 49 degrees, according to the weather agency. Wind gusts could hit 25 mph.
Thursday will be partly sunny and warmer, with a high temperature of 54 degrees.
Friday is also expected to be mostly sunny, and temperatures could hit 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday and Sunday will be chillier, with highs in the low 40s. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny, while Sunday has a chance for rain and snow and will be mostly cloudy.
