Chicago Hits Goal As 77% Of Residents 12 And Older Have Gotten 1 Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine

CHICAGO — The city has met its goal of getting 77 percent of residents 12 and older to get at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

City officials set that goal in late September, noting 77 percent would not be some “magic number” related to herd immunity — but it is symbolic of Chicago’s 77 community areas.

As of Monday, the city’s hit that goal, according to city data — though officials speaking at a news conference said Chicago actually has only vaccinated 76.7 percent of residents 12 and older and won’t hit the goal until later in the week.

It’s an “incredible accomplishment,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a Monday news conference.

Dr. Jennifer Seo, chief medical officer at the city’s health department, said the milestone is a testament to the hard done by community groups and residents to get people vaccinated and protect the city.

“Now is the time to get vaccinated — not only to protect us for the winter and holiday seasons, but to also continue to move us forward out of this pandemic,” Seo said.

The milestone comes as health leaders, officials and experts are urging people to get vaccinated and get booster shots before holiday gatherings. Cases have risen sharply in Chicago, and new surges have formed across the upper Midwest.

The vast majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are in unvaccinated people, officials have said.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

Chicago’s “stretch goal” is getting 77 percent of residents 12 and older fully vaccinated, Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said when announcing the goal in September. As of Monday, 70.3 percent of those residents have hit that mark.

