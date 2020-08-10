Possible Tornado Sighting Reported In Rogers Park As Debris Circles In The Air

ROGERS PARK — Monday’s powerful storm pummeled Rogers Park, with dozens of trees felled, a fire started and reports of a possible tornado sighting in the neighborhood.

Video of what may have been a tornado in Rogers Park was circulated by the National Weather Service’s Chicago division Monday night. The video shows debris flying through the darkened sky, with rain and wind appearing to briefly funnel.

The weather service asked for additional video of damage and possible tornado activity in Rogers Park. It has not yet verified the incident as a tornado.

Other video of the incident shows debris swirling near the lakefront. Video caught by news helicopters showed roof damage on a mid-rise Rogers Park building.

Were it to be a confirmed tornado, it would be the first touching down in the city since 2016. Prior to that, there hadn’t been a tornado in Chicago for a decade.

Monday’s strong winds felled dozens of trees in the neighborhood. The area near Jarvis Square was hit particularly hard, with multiple large trees and at least one light pole downed along Jarvis between Ashland and Paulina avenues.

On Jarvis east of Sheridan, a downed power line caught fire, according to video of the incident. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which was sparked near broken branches and other debris caused by the storm.

Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) said in a Facebook update that her office is being “overwhelmed” with phone calls, as neighbors report of problems with getting through to 911, 311 and utilities like ComEd.

Rogers Park has about 3,700 residents without power after 900 homes saw their power restored, Hadden said.

“It’s all hands on deck for the city as we try to manage the aftermath of the storm,” Hadden said.

Downed power lines catch fire in Rogers Park after powerful storms Aug 10, 2020. Screengrab Courtesy Diane Galleher

Dozens of trees were felled after Rogers Park was hit by powerful storms Aug. 10, 2020. Courtesy Kate Spence

Monday’s severe thunderstorm was forecast to bring 70-mile-per-hour winds and harsh rain to Chicago, with a tornado warning announced for part of the North Side.

Damage was recorded in other North Side neighborhoods.

In Edgewater, three neighborhood intersections were inaccessible due to downed trees or power lines, according to Ald. Harry Osterman (48th). In West Ridge, 5,000 home were without power following the storm, Ald. Debra Silverstein said in an email to constituents.

Damage was also seen in Lakeview, where video showed a building’s roof blowing debris onto Lake Shore Drive.

Coming up on the @WGNNews at 9 I’m live in Rogers Park where afternoon thunderstorms caused significant damage. @DIvory_WGN @billyweather #ilwx pic.twitter.com/7NQJQu4ATT — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) August 11, 2020

We received this video from the Rogers Park section of #Chicago, of debris being lifted. There was a tornado warning in effect for the north side of the city. If you have any instances of significant damage from Rogers Park & nearby, please tweet them to us. Thanks. #ilwx https://t.co/nq3vstjEnW — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 10, 2020

