Logan Square's new small-format Target at 2434 N. Sacramento Ave.Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago

Logan Square Target Finally Opening This Month

The store's soft opening is Aug. 12 and grand opening is Aug. 16, according to a company spokeswoman.

Mina Bloom

LOGAN SQUARE — Logan Square’s new small-format Target is finally opening this month after a long delay.

The Logan Square store at 2434 N. Sacramento Ave. is having a soft opening Aug. 12 and its grand opening Aug. 16, according to company spokeswoman Jill Lewis.

Target’s employees were inside stocking the shelves on Wednesday. A sign announcing the soft opening was recently affixed to the door.

Target is the anchor tenant of the massive Megamall complex that spans the 2500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, called Logan Apartments. The complex features 220 apartments, 62,000 square feet of retail space and a 44-spot parking lot for shoppers. 

An opening sign affixed to the door. [Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago]

The Logan Square store, the 12th small-format Target in Chicago, was initially supposed to open April 5 in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, but the opening never happened.

It’s unclear what accounted for the delays. Lewis didn’t immediately respond to further questions.

The Megamall complex has been taking shape in recent weeks: K-Fire Korean BBQ, a fast-casual Korean barbecue spot, and Big Wig Tacos & Burritos, both opened in the complex over the last couple of months.

