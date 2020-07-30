Lawndale Residents Are Biking The Boulevards Friday To Promote Health And Safety On The West Side

NORTH LAWNDALE — West Side residents are biking through the neighborhood to promote wellness and public safety Friday.

The Bike the Boulevard event will go from Douglas Park to Garfield Park along the green boulevards that connect the two parks.

Residents can bring their own bikes or borrow one from Divvy, one of the partners for the event organized by Alderman Michael Scott (24th) in coordination with local officials and neighborhood groups.

Bike lights will be provided for cyclists, as well as food, refreshments and music.

The event aims to bring the community together to create public safety by having a presence in the neighborhood after dark. It will also promote health through physical activity, and by offering free COVID-19 testing.

Bike the Boulevard begins at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Albany Avenue and Douglas Boulevard.

For more information, contact Alderman Michael Scott’s Office at (773) 533-2400 or alderman24@aldermanscott.com

Pascal Sabino is a Report for America corps member covering Austin, North Lawndale and Garfield Park for Block Club Chicago.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.