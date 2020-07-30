Block Club Chicago
Divvy bikes stationed in Chicago in March 2020.Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Lawndale Residents Are Biking The Boulevards Friday To Promote Health And Safety On The West Side

The community bike ride will have free food, music, and COVID testing available.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino

NORTH LAWNDALE — West Side residents are biking through the neighborhood to promote wellness and public safety Friday.

The Bike the Boulevard event will go from Douglas Park to Garfield Park along the green boulevards that connect the two parks. 

Residents can bring their own bikes or borrow one from Divvy, one of the partners for the event organized by Alderman Michael Scott (24th) in coordination with local officials and neighborhood groups.

Bike lights will be provided for cyclists, as well as food, refreshments and music.

The event aims to bring the community together to create public safety by having a presence in the neighborhood after dark. It will also promote health through physical activity, and by offering free COVID-19 testing.

Bike the Boulevard begins at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Albany Avenue and Douglas Boulevard.

For more information, contact Alderman Michael Scott’s Office at (773) 533-2400 or alderman24@aldermanscott.com

Pascal Sabino is a Report for America corps member covering Austin, North Lawndale and Garfield Park for Block Club Chicago.

