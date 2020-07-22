Block Club Chicago
Gov. JB Pritzker speaks at a press conference in May. Provided

Got An Unemployment Debit Card But Didn’t File For It? You Could Be Victim Of Scam, Pritzker Warns

People who received a letter or card from the Illinois Department of Employment Security without filing an unemployment claim might be victims of the scheme.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published
Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

See more

CHICAGO — People who got an unemployment benefits card but didn’t file for unemployment could be the victims of a national scam, Gov. JB Pritzker warned Wednesday.

The scam is under investigation, Pritzker said, but it appears hackers took personal information from people who had their data stolen during previous breaches, like the Equifax data breach in 2017, and used it as part of the scheme.

People who received a letter or card from the Illinois Department of Employment Security without filing an unemployment claim might be victims of the unemployment fraud scam, Pritzker said.

Those people can call the department at 800-814-0513 for help.

They should not activate an unemployment debit card if they received one, Pritzker said, and should check their credit report for suspicious activity.

More than 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment since the beginning of the pandemic. In Illinois, roughly 1.45 million residents have filed unemployment claims due to the crisis.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale Primary category in which blog post is published

At March Against Gun Violence, Young Chicagoans Say There Can Be Peace With Less Police

GoodKids MadCity and other groups marched through Austin to call for peace in the wake of recent shootings. "This march is nothing but love and peace," activist Miracle Boyd said.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale Primary category in which blog post is published

Freedom Square Activists Imagine Public Safety Without Police Near Homan Square ‘Black Site’

For 41 days in 2016, activists transformed a vacant West Side lot into one abundant with resources. They returned to the lot Friday to do it again while demanding the city defund Chicago Police.

Lakeview, Boystown, Wrigleyville Primary category in which blog post is published

Lakeview’s Outdoor Dining Is A Summer Mainstay, But Chamber Needs Support To ‘Help Us Help Restaurants’

Restaurants along Broadway between Belmont and Diversey will be able to expand their patio seating into the streets for one weekend each month through September.