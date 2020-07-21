Tecalitlan Restaurant Leaving West Town Home After 47 Years, Owners Hope To Open New Spot Nearby

WEST TOWN — A longtime neighborhood favorite for Mexican food and margaritas is shuttering its West Town doors after nearly five decades — but owners hope to stay in the neighborhood.

Tecalitlan Restaurant’s final day of service at 1814 W. Chicago Ave. will be Aug. 23. Co-owner Juan Carlos Garcia said he’s looking for a new location in the West Town and Ukrainian Village areas.

“Thank you for the 47 years of support,” Garcia said. “We appreciate everybody. We will let you know once we find a spot. … Keep coming in until we’re done here.”

Garcia’s father opened Tecalitlan in 1973. His father initially owned the building but he sold it due to the recession, Garcia said.

The building’s ownership recently changed hands again and Garcia said they decided to leave at the end of their current lease.

The owners have toured a few potential new locations but nothing is nailed down yet. Customers are encouraged to follow Tecalitlan on social media for updates.

In a Friday Facebook post, owners wrote West Town will always be Tecalitlan’s home.

“We cherish and hold dear to our hearts all the wonderful memories and friends we’ve made along the years,” the post said. “We love you all and cannot wait to make new memories at our new location.”

Place an order by calling 773-384-4285 or online via Grubhub or Seamless. Reserve a table for dine-in service via OpenTable.

Tecalitlan’s hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is closed Monday.

Learn more about the restaurant on its website.

