Eden In Near West Side Closing Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic

NEAR WEST SIDE — After more than three years, Eden is set to close this weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-owner Jodi Fyfe and chef/owner Devon Quinn said they will close the restaurant at 1748 W. Lake St. after dinner service Saturday.

“While we recently reopened our doors to an immensely positive response, the larger economic impact resulting from the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible for us to sustain operations,” the restaurant owners said in a statement.

Eden, which opened in December 2016, served seasonal cuisine inspired by the restaurant partners “world travels.”

In announcing the closing, Fyfe and Quinn thanked friends, family and the “stellar team members” for their support.

“Eden has been our passion project, our baby. We thank all of the guests who have joined us for dinner, indulged in our popular weekend brunch, celebrated a holiday or milestone or even taken a selfie in front of our beautiful mural,” Fyfe and Quinn said.

“We are grateful to those who chose to spend their time with us, and to have contributed to each and every moment along the way,” the owners said.

