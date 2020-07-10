Block Club Chicago
Cobblestone's open faced pork schnitzel includes a pork tenderloin breaded with seasoned bread crumbs, fried till golden brown, served with arugula, egg sunny side up, and lemon butter sauce.

North Center Bistro Has New Menu, Chef And Rear Patio For Its Friday Reopening

New chef Reggie Wilbon, previously of Chicago Cut and Ja Grill, joins chef Ian Schuster, retained from The Northman, for Friday's reopening.

Alex V. Hernandez

NORTH CENTER —Cobblestone European Bistro and Cider House will resume in-person dining Friday with a new menu and social distancing.

Markus Chwajol, founder of the now-closed Bohemian House in River North, took over The Northman cider bar in North Center in February and renamed it Cobblestone.

Cobblestone at 4337 N. Lincoln Ave. officially opened Feb. 28 and offered in-person dining to customers for two weeks before Gov. JB Pritzker’s initial dine-in ban went into effect March 17.

With Friday’s reopening, Cobblestone will have 24 tables for its sidewalk patio, 22 tables for indoor dining and 14 tables for its new outdoor back patio, according to Michael Corrigan, a spokesperson for the restaurant.   

Its new hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday for dinner and drinks, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays for brunch. 

For Friday’s reopening new chef Reggie Wilbon, previously of Chicago Cut and Ja Grill, joins chef Ian Schuster, retained from The Northman, to launch a new dinner menu. 

New chef Reggie Wilbon (right), previously of Chicago Cut and Ja Grill, joins chef Ian Schuster, retained from The Northman.


Its focus will be “The Best of Europe” with a “contemporary American twist” complemented by a selection of over 50 ciders and 50 beers, both local and from around the world, Corrigan said. 

Some of these new items include Wiener schnitzel open faced sandwich topped with egg, British classic fish and chips, Bohemian grilled chicken breast with sweet potato puree and brussel sprouts, and Spanish seafood paella for two.


Sweet grilled watermelon served with fresh feta cheese, arugula, and balsamic glaze.

The restaurant initially offered a “to go” menu when the city shutdown first went into effect. But the restaurant wasn’t getting enough orders to sustain the business. Chwajol chose to stop offering the service on March 21 and wait it out until he could reopen.

But when the statewide stay home order was extended, Chwajol relaunched delivery and take out service in April. 

While the restaurant was closed, it was renovated and now has a cobblestone door step, updated signage and upholstery and new lighting and sconces. The unused backyard was also converted into European inspired café that can be open all year. 

Cobblestone will continue to offer delivery options via Caviar, Uber Eats, and Grub Hub, Cobblestone’s websiteFacebook page, or by calling the restaurant at 773-935-2255.

Cobblestone’s new menu is below.


Rendering for Cobblestone’s new sidewalk patio, which is expected to open Aug. 1.


