Block Club Chicago
City coronavirus testing site.Chicago Mayor's Office

Coronavirus Kills 37 In Illinois In The Past Day

There were 587 new known cases reported Tuesday, down from Monday's 614.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published
Block Club Chicago Staff

See more

CHICAGO — Illinois saw a slight decrease in new coronavirus cases Tuesday, but a jump in fatalities as 37 people died from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There were 587 new known cases reported Tuesday, down from Monday’s 614.

There have now been 148,452 confirmed positive cases in the state and 7,063 deaths.

Before Tuesday, Illinois had seen two straight days of six deaths, the lowest since March.

Illinois’ positivity rate dipped to 2.5 percent on Tuesday. The positivity rate is the percentage of tests administered in the past week that returned a confirmed positive case.

As of Monday night, 1,385 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19. Of those, 320 patients were in the intensive care unit beds and 153 were on ventilators.

In Chicago, the positivity rate dipped to 4.7 percent. On Monday, the city announced 6 additional people had died and 185 new confirmed cases were reported. There have now been 2,637 deaths in Chicago and 53,654 confirmed cases.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town Primary category in which blog post is published

Roberto Clemente School Council Wants Police Out — But First They Want To Hear From Neighbors

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and schools chief Janice Jackson oppose removing police officers from schools and say individual school councils should make the final decision.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town Primary category in which blog post is published

This Weekend’s Bucktown Garden Walk Offers Virtual Walking Tour, Front Porch Concerts

The virtual Garden Walk won't have a big block party, but it will include a walking tour of Bucktown's landmarks, historical sites, churches, schools and parks.

Lincoln Park, Old Town Primary category in which blog post is published

Part Of Lincoln Avenue Closing For Outdoor Dining This Weekend

Lincoln Avenue will be closed between Wrightwood and Fullerton Avenues 3 p.m. Saturdays-2 a.m. Mondays as part of the Feast of Lincoln event.