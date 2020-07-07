Coronavirus Kills 37 In Illinois In The Past Day

CHICAGO — Illinois saw a slight decrease in new coronavirus cases Tuesday, but a jump in fatalities as 37 people died from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There were 587 new known cases reported Tuesday, down from Monday’s 614.

There have now been 148,452 confirmed positive cases in the state and 7,063 deaths.

Before Tuesday, Illinois had seen two straight days of six deaths, the lowest since March.

Illinois’ positivity rate dipped to 2.5 percent on Tuesday. The positivity rate is the percentage of tests administered in the past week that returned a confirmed positive case.

As of Monday night, 1,385 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19. Of those, 320 patients were in the intensive care unit beds and 153 were on ventilators.

In Chicago, the positivity rate dipped to 4.7 percent. On Monday, the city announced 6 additional people had died and 185 new confirmed cases were reported. There have now been 2,637 deaths in Chicago and 53,654 confirmed cases.

