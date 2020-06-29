Police Release Video Showing Supt. Eddie Johnson Asleep In Car On Night That Led To His Firing

CHICAGO — The city released video Monday showing former Police Supt. Eddie Johnson the night he was found slumped over the wheel of his car near his Bridgeport home.

That October night led to Johnson being fired by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who said he’d lied to her about what happened. Reports have said Johnson was out drinking for hours before being found in the car near his home.

The city released the video — as well as audio and files related to the incident — in emails to reporters Monday.

The video shows an officer walk up to Johnson’s car and shine a flashlight into the driver’s seat window, where Johnson can be seen sitting back.

“Sir? Sir?” the officer says, knocking on the window. “You all right?”

Johnson rolls down the window and says yes. The officer asks for his ID.

Johnson gets his ID and gives it to the officer, who asks, “You just sitting here or you wanna go home?”

“No, I’m good,” Johnson says.

“You good? All right, sir, have a good night,” the officer says and then walks away.

Watch the video here:

The incident happened early Oct. 17, when a neighbor called police and said someone was asleep in a car at a stop sign. Police went to the car and found Johnson.

At the time, Lightfoot said Johnson privately told her he had a few drinks. The then-superintendent, who’s faced health woes, said there had been an issue with his heart medication and he’d pulled over.

Lightfoot and Johnson announced he’d retire so he could focus on his family and health.

But then multiple reports said there was video evidence Johnson spent hours drinking that night at Ceres Cafe, a bar famous for its strong drinks in the Board of Trade Building, with a subordinate.

Lightfoot fired Johnson Dec. 3.

During a press conference to announce that news, Lightfoot said an investigation from the Office of the Inspector General and video from that night showed Johnson was dishonest with her and the public about what happened. Had she known the truth, she said, she would have fired him sooner and not participated in a “celebratory” announcement of his retirement.

In a statement released then, Johnson said he “did not intentionally mislead or deceive the mayor or the people of Chicago,” though he did make “a poor decision and had a lapse of judgement” the night of the incident.

“I have never claimed to be perfect, but I have always given my all for the CPD and the people of Chicago,” Johnson said.

