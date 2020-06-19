Lincoln Square Neighbors Hosting Black Lives Matter Sidewalk Chalk Solidarity Event Saturday

LINCOLN SQUARE — Lincoln Square families are invited to write sidewalk chalk messages of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement Saturday.

The family-friendly event starts at 10 a.m. at 2449 W. Ainslie St. It’s being organized by Lincoln Square North Neighbors in the hopes it’ll encourage parents to speak to their kids about race and equality.

“We just can’t let up on this,” said Maggie O’Keefe, president of the group. “It’s a revolution but families with young kids may not be able to go to large events or protests. We wanted to provide another opportunity for them to express their support of Black Lives Matter.”

The idea for a Lincoln Square event came about after the group saw a similar one in Andersonville, she said.

People attending Saturday’s socially distanced event are being asked to wear masks and bring hand sanitizer. Chalk will be provided but people can also donate chalk to the event by contacting the organizers.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

