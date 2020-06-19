Join Saturday’s Community Cleanup To Beautify West Side

AUSTIN — The office of City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin is hosting a West Side community cleanup event Saturday.

The cleanup begins 10 a.m. at Habilitative Systems, 415 S. Kilpatrick Ave. Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) also will join. Cleaning supplies will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to register online.

The event is the latest in a series of cleanups that began in the aftermath of the rioting and looting that vandalized many West Side businesses and commercial corridors following the protests against police violence.

But Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th), who is a partner for the event and hosted several other cleanups, said the West Side was in need of beautification efforts long before the riots.

Scott is planning to make the cleanups a regular project as a way for residents to feel proud of their community.

“I think we need to do more of these cleanup efforts. I’m willing to work with anybody who wants to do it. I’m thinking about making it maybe once a month to get people out and clean up in the neighborhood,” Scott said.

