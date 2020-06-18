Block Club Chicago
Linze Rice/DNAinfo

Landlords Would Be Forced To Provide Air Conditioning Under Newly Proposed Ordinance

The measure is part of an effort to keep people safe amid climate change.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published
Siri Chilukuri

See more

CHICAGO — A newly proposed ordinance would force landlords to provide air conditioning to tenants, part of an effort to keep people safe as summers heat up due to climate change.

The legislation would require landlords to provide air conditioning so their units don’t get any warmer than 79 degrees. It was proposed Wednesday by Ald. George Cardenas (12th), chairman of the Committee on Environmental Protection and Energy, and would go into effect next year if passed.

Temperatures of 80 or higher increase the risk of heat stroke and can lead to other causes of death, especially for people with preexisting conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes and asthma, Cardenas’ office said in a press release.

While Chicago experiences cool temperatures in the winter in addition to hot summers, landlords are only required to provide heating for tenants — they don’t currently have to provide air conditioning.

Cardenas said landlords should implement some of the requirements of the ordinance even before it passes.

“Because air conditioning is a basic need to get through Chicago’s hottest summer days, I am making the moral call to landlords and property managers to provide air conditioning to their tenants before this ordinance would take effect next year,” Cardenas in the press release.

Cardenas’ also introduced a resolution calling on City Council to have a hearing or hearings where it would look at solutions for combatting the urban heat island effect.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Albany Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Tragedy Strikes Chicago Falcons Football Team Again After Player Accused Of Killing His Own Brother — And Teammate

Falcons player Philip Noffz was beaten to death with a bat by his brother Carl Noffz, prosecutors said. Two other members of the Falcons have died from gun violence since December.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

1,018 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Illinois, But Deaths Fall

Thursday saw the most cases reported in one day since early June.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

You Can Now Report Police Misconduct To State’s Attorney’s Office Online

Residents can report incidents of misconduct in the county such as excessive force, intimidation and theft by filling out an online form.