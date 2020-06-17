Glenwood Sunday Market Reopening With New Location And Online Shopping Format

ROGERS PARK — The Glenwood Sunday Market is reopening this weekend in a new location and piloting online shopping to promote safety during the pandemic.

The market will run 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every other Sunday starting this weekend and is now at 1233-1241 W. Pratt Blvd. It will run until Oct. 25, according to the Rogers Park Business Alliance.

The market was originally scheduled to open May 31, but the pandemic pushed back the start date and forced vendors to sell products online instead.

The market normally operates on Glenwood Avenue near between Morse and Lunt avenues. But Market Director Sheree Moratto said in an email to neighbors the new location can host the market while allowing vendors and customers to practice social distancing.

“As I shared with you back in May, holding the market on Glenwood Avenue is not tenable for 2020,” Moratto wrote. “The space is too constrained to allow for appropriate social distancing and other required COVID-19 interventions. We are fortunate to have found a large, open site which will accommodate us all safely this season.”

Moratto wrote that customers must first purchase and pay for items online through the What’s Good website and select a time to pick up the order at the market. After creating a What’s Good account, customers can choose Glenwood Sunday Market to begin their order.

Some of the vendors that will sell on the opening day of the market include Bennison’s Bakery, Finn’s Farmstand and Stamper Cheese.

The market has been a popular summer event in Rogers Park for 10 years, serving local vendors and farm products to more than 50,000 customers annually.

